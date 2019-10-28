By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Emmi Caffe Latte Mr Big Skinny 370Ml

Emmi Caffe Latte Mr Big Skinny 370Ml
£ 2.20
£0.60/100ml

Product Description

  • Pasteurised Iced Coffee with Sweeteners.
  • For all coffee lovers, Emmi Caffè Latte Skinny is the perfect refreshment. Enjoy the smooth taste of freshly brewed Arabica coffee and milk, with no lactose and only 126 calories. Plus all our coffee beans are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. Enjoy!
  • Caffeine content: 129 mg per cup.
  • Only 126 calories
  • I'm sooo light!
  • A little piece of heaven and freshly roasted Arabica coffee
  • Lactose free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 370ml

Information

Ingredients

83% Partly Skimmed Lactose Free <strong>Milk</strong> (0, 7% Fat), 17% Arabica Coffee*, Stabiliser: Sodium Phosphate, Sweeteners: Cyclamate, Saccharin, Thickener: Carrageenan, Remaining Lactose: <0, 01g/100 ml, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Lactose
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before: see lid.

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Recycling info

Cup. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Distributor address

  • Emmi UK Limited,
  • 13 Blades Court,
  • Deodar Road,
  • Putney,
  • London,
  • SW15 2NU,

Return to

  • Emmi UK Limited,
  • 13 Blades Court,
  • Deodar Road,
  • Putney,
  • London,
  • SW15 2NU,
  • United Kingdom.
  • service@emmi.com
  • 0080 0090 00100
  • emmi-caffelatte.com

Net Contents

370ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 370 ml% RI/ 370ml*Adult RI
Energy 144kJ533kJ
-(34kcal)(126kcal)6.3 % 2000 kcal
Fat 0.6 g2.2 g3.1 % 70 g
of which saturates 0.3 g1.1 g5.5 % 20 g
Carbohydrate 4.3 g15.9 g6.1 % 260 g
of which sugars 4.0 g14.8 g16.4 % 90 g
Protein 2.8 g10.4 g20.8 % 50 g
Salt 0.15 g0.56 g9.3 %% 6 g
Calcium 105 mg389 mg48.6 % **NRV800 mg **NRV
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
**NRV = nutrient reference value----

