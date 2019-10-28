Emmi Caffe Latte Mr Big Skinny 370Ml
Product Description
- Pasteurised Iced Coffee with Sweeteners.
- For all coffee lovers, Emmi Caffè Latte Skinny is the perfect refreshment. Enjoy the smooth taste of freshly brewed Arabica coffee and milk, with no lactose and only 126 calories. Plus all our coffee beans are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. Enjoy!
- Caffeine content: 129 mg per cup.
- Only 126 calories
- I'm sooo light!
- A little piece of heaven and freshly roasted Arabica coffee
- Lactose free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 370ml
Information
Ingredients
83% Partly Skimmed Lactose Free <strong>Milk</strong> (0, 7% Fat), 17% Arabica Coffee*, Stabiliser: Sodium Phosphate, Sweeteners: Cyclamate, Saccharin, Thickener: Carrageenan, Remaining Lactose: <0, 01g/100 ml, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- Free From: Lactose
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before: see lid.
Produce of
Made in Switzerland
Recycling info
Cup. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Distributor address
- Emmi UK Limited,
- 13 Blades Court,
- Deodar Road,
- Putney,
- London,
- SW15 2NU,
Net Contents
370ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 370 ml
|% RI/ 370ml*
|Adult RI
|Energy
|144kJ
|533kJ
|-
|(34kcal)
|(126kcal)
|6.3 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|0.6 g
|2.2 g
|3.1 %
|70 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g
|1.1 g
|5.5 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3 g
|15.9 g
|6.1 %
|260 g
|of which sugars
|4.0 g
|14.8 g
|16.4 %
|90 g
|Protein
|2.8 g
|10.4 g
|20.8 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.15 g
|0.56 g
|9.3 %
|% 6 g
|Calcium
|105 mg
|389 mg
|48.6 % **NRV
|800 mg **NRV
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**NRV = nutrient reference value
|-
|-
|-
|-
