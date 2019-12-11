Dr Oetker Fine Dark Cocoa Powder Tub 190G
Product Description
- Cocoa Powder
- Dr. Oetker Cocoa Powder contains 100% cocoa solids and has been specifically created with baking in mind. Its dark colour and rich flavour makes it perfect for all your chocolatey baking, including cakes, cupcakes, brownies and desserts.
- We have reduced the acidity of our Cocoa Powder to give it a rich colour and smooth flavour and it will not interfere with the rise of your bakes.
- Dark cocoa powder for a richer, darker bake
- Created for bakers
- 100% cocoa solids
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa powder
Allergy Information
- May contain Wheat, Barley, Oats, Eggs, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End See base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Use quantity of Cocoa Powder as stated in your recipe.
- For a classic indulgent chocolate cake use 110g caster sugar, 110g margarine, 2 eggs, 85g self raising flour and 25g Cocoa Powder.
Recycling info
Packing. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1517 kJ/366 kcal
|Fat
|21 g
|of which saturates
|13 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.9 g
|of which sugars
|0.6 g
|Fibre
|28 g
|Protein
|20 g
|Salt
|0.08 g
