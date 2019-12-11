Grace Jamaican Jerk Bbq Sauce 375G

Product Description
- Jerk BBQ Sauce
- For more information and recipe ideas, visit: www.gracefoods.co.uk
- Grace Jerk BBQ Sauce captures the authentic taste of Jamaican Jerk seasoning in a rich barbecue sauce, that is versatile and easy to use. This unique sauce will add a spicy Caribbean flavour to all meat, seafood and vegetables prepared on the barbecue or in the oven. For best results, brush both sides of the meat, seafood or vegetables with the sauce during the last 5-6 minutes of cooking. The sauce can also be used as a condiment or as a dip. It can also be added to casseroles, stews or stir fry dishes. The Jerk method of seasoning and cooking is a traditional Jamaican way of flavouring meat and dates back over 300 years. Jamaica is renowned for its spicy cuisine.
- GraceKennedy Limited - Quality Seal
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 375g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Jerk Seasoning (3%) (Onion Powder, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Rice Flour, Acidity Regulator: E262, Garlic Powder, Herbs, Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid, Orange Juice Powder (Maize, Orange Juice)), Modified Maize Starch, Smoke Flavouring, Acid: Acetic Acid, Habanero Mash (Scotch Bonnet Chillies, Habanero Chillies, Salt, Acid: Acetic Acid), Pimento Powder, Onion Powder, Preservative: E202, Colour: Ammonia Caramel, Acid: Citric Acid, Salt
Storage
Refrigerate after opening
Produce of
Bottled in the UK
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Grace Foods UK,
- Grace House,
- WGC.,
- Herts.,
- AL7 1HW.
Return to
Net Contents
375g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|718kJ/169kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|Of which Saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|40.1g
|Of which Sugars
|32.3g
|Protein
|1.0g
|Salt
|1.07g
