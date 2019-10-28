Innocent Bubbles Apple & Berry 330Ml
Product Description
- Pure pressed apples, berries grapes & mandarins with sparkling spring water & nothing else
- The Innocent promise
- Tastes good, does good
- Tasty products
- Sourced sustainably
- 10% of profits to charity see innocentdrinks.com/promise
- Innocent bubbles is a lightly sparkling blend of pure fruit juice and spring water. And nothing else.
- We take the tastiest apples
- Press them together with juicy berries
- And add some sparkling spring water for a refreshing bit of fizz.
- Lovely Bubbly
- Pasteurised
- Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit
- Vegan
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water (40%), Apple Juice (40%), White Grape Juice (9%), Strawberry Juice (5%), Blackcurrant Juice (3%), Mandarin Juice (2%), Raspberry Juice (1%)
Storage
Keep refrigerated (0-8ºC).Once opened, drink straight away. For best before date, see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Invert gently before opening.
Number of uses
330ml = 1 portion
Name and address
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU,
- UK.
- Fruit Towers,
Return to
- Fancy a chat? Pop into
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU,
- UK.
- Fruit Towers,
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
- Dublin 4,
- DO4 YW83.
- Call the banana phone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI)
- Say hello: hello@innocentdrinks.com
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|330ml
|Energy
|124kJ(29kcal)
|410kJ(96kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|6.7g
|22g
|(of which sugars)
|6.1g
|20g
|Protein
|0.6g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin C
|13mg (16%*)
|43mg (54%*)
|*% Reference Intake
|-
|-
|330ml = 1 portion
|-
|-
