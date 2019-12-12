By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Noel Fuet Stick 170G

Noel Fuet Stick 170G
£ 2.30
£13.53/kg

Product Description

  • Dried thin sausage "fuet extra".
  • A cured pork sausage combining flavour and Catalan tradition. Made from a selection of premium-quality meat, following the original recipe. The same recipe as that used for generations by charcuterie masters in the northeast of the Iberian Peninsula. A speciality worthy of being among the best appetisers.
  • Product may dry out.
  • Traditional and clean recipe
  • Environment friendly
  • Gluten and lactose free
  • Colouring free
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

94% Pork Meat, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Beetroot Extract, Antioxidant (E-316), Preservative (E-252), Natural Edible Casing

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Lactose

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, consume within 4 days.Best before: see package.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Noel Alimentaria S.A.U.,
  • Pla de Begudà,
  • 17857 St. Joan les Fonts,
  • Girona,
  • España.

Return to

  • export@noel.es
  • www.noel.es

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1925kJ/464kcal
Fat 38g
of which saturates 15g
Carbohydrates0,5g
of which sugars <0,5g
Proteins30g
Salt 4,0g

