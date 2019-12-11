Regal Naan Garlic And Coriander 3 Pack

Product Description
- 3 Garlic & Coriander Naan Bread
- Premium quality
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Fortified with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Salt, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Coriander, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Preservative (E282)
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Milk
Storage
Avoid extremes of temperatures and direct sunlight.Suitable for home freezing, If freezing, use within 6 months. If purchased frozen, store below -18c, do not refreeze once thawed. Once opened or defrosted, consume within 24 hours. For Best Before see Pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Appliances may vary: the following is a guide only.
Grill
Instructions: Remove product from packaging. Preheat the grill to a medium heat and grill for 1-2 minutes each side.
Name and address
- Regal Food Products,
- Regal House,
- Wallis Street,
- Bradford,
- BD8 9RR,
- UK.
Net Contents
3 x Naans
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1049kJ/247kcal
|Total Fat
|1.3g
|Of Which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|53.7g
|Of which sugars
|1.0g
|Protein
|8.4g
|Salt
|0.7g
