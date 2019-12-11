By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Regal Naan Garlic And Coriander 3 Pack

Regal Naan Garlic And Coriander 3 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.67/each

Product Description

  • 3 Garlic & Coriander Naan Bread
  • Premium quality
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Fortified with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Salt, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Coriander, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Preservative (E282)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Milk

Storage

Avoid extremes of temperatures and direct sunlight.Suitable for home freezing, If freezing, use within 6 months. If purchased frozen, store below -18c, do not refreeze once thawed. Once opened or defrosted, consume within 24 hours. For Best Before see Pack

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Appliances may vary: the following is a guide only.

Grill
Instructions: Remove product from packaging. Preheat the grill to a medium heat and grill for 1-2 minutes each side.

Name and address

  • Regal Food Products,
  • Regal House,
  • Wallis Street,
  • Bradford,
  • BD8 9RR,
  • UK.

Net Contents

3 x Naans

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1049kJ/247kcal
Total Fat 1.3g
Of Which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 53.7g
Of which sugars 1.0g
Protein 8.4g
Salt 0.7g

