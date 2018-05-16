Heinz Tomato Ketchup 50% Less Sugar & Salt 235G

Product Description
- Tomato Ketchup with Sugar and Sweetener
- 50% LESS SUGAR & SALT*
- *CONTAINS 50% LESS SUGAR AND 50% LESS SALT THAN THE REGULAR HEINZ TOMATO KETCHUP
- NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Sweetener from natural source
- Kosher - MK
- Pack size: 235g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (174 g per 100 g Tomato Ketchup), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spice and Herb Extracts (contain Celery), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Spice
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery
Storage
After opening keep refrigerated.Best Before: see cap.
Preparation and Usage
- Before use, open cap and remove foil.
- SHAKE WELL BEFORE USE.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle - 15
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx,
- UB4 8AL,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
235g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per (15g)
|Energy
|271 kJ
|41 kJ
|-
|64 kcal
|10 kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0g
|-of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|1.8g
|-of which sugars
|11g
|1.7g
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.90g
|0.14g
