Tesco Finest Coonawarra Cabernet 75Cl

Poor, industrial
From the giant vats of Australian giant Limestone Coast Wines this was always going to have a commercial feel to it. It has a harsh vegetal nose and a coarse palate lacking any elegance and balance. Not particularly cheap and makes a mockery of the celebrated terra rossa of Coonawarra,
weak and insipid
I was looking to buy a decent Cabernet Sauvignon and was debating with myself over the !Shadbolt at £10 or this Coonawarra at £9. Should have paid the extra £1! This isn't worth the money, no body, no real flavour.
A good start by tesco
Tesco's first Oz cab sauv and a good start. Needs a little time to breathe and shows good depth and character. Buy when on offer as there are better cab sauv buys (albeit more expensive) - but a promising start.