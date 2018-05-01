By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Coonawarra Cabernet 75Cl

2(3)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Coonawarra Cabernet 75Cl
Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon, Wine of Australia, Coonawarra. 2015
  • A smooth and full bodied Cabernet Sauvignon made from grapes cultivated in the famous 'terra rossa' soil of Australia's Coonawarra region. Its elegant layers of cassis, plum, vanilla and soft pepper flavours are elevated by classic aromas of mellow dark fruits, liquorice and subtle hints of tobacco. Enjoy with full flavoured meats such as lamb, partridge or venison. Drinking beautifully now but will continue to age nicely for two years if stored in a cool, dark place.
  • Wine of Coonawara, Australia
  • Bold & full bodied
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Full bodied with elegant layers of cassis, plum, vanilla and soft pepper.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Limestone Coast Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Stephen Tierney

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Bold & full bodied

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • Cultivated in the famous Terra Rossa soil of Australians Coonawarra region. Grapes are picked at optimum ripeness and the wine is fermented in French oak barrels with oak blocks which produces a well-integrated and complex wine.

History

  • In winemaking terms, Coonawarra has a short but spectacular history. The first vintage was in the late 1800s after settlers realised that the soils and climate were perfect for growing both fruit trees and vines.

Regional Information

  • The Mediterranean climate of the Coonawarra region benefits from cooling maritime influences, creating wines known for their ripeness and complexity, well illustrated in this Cabernet Sauvignon.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Storage

Drinking beautifully now but will continue to age nicely for three years if stored in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy with full-flavoured meats such as lamb, partridge or venison.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Vinpac International,
  • Angaston,
  • SA 5353,
  • Australia.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Importer address

  • By:
  • W1226.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Poor, industrial

1 stars

From the giant vats of Australian giant Limestone Coast Wines this was always going to have a commercial feel to it. It has a harsh vegetal nose and a coarse palate lacking any elegance and balance. Not particularly cheap and makes a mockery of the celebrated terra rossa of Coonawarra,

weak and insipid

2 stars

I was looking to buy a decent Cabernet Sauvignon and was debating with myself over the !Shadbolt at £10 or this Coonawarra at £9. Should have paid the extra £1! This isn't worth the money, no body, no real flavour.

A good start by tesco

3 stars

Tesco's first Oz cab sauv and a good start. Needs a little time to breathe and shows good depth and character. Buy when on offer as there are better cab sauv buys (albeit more expensive) - but a promising start.

