Tesco Finest Barossa Shiraz 75Cl

Product Description
- Shiraz, Wine of Australia, Barossa Valley 2017
- Southern Australia's Barossa Valley is one of the world's great wine regions, famed for producing intense and characterful Shiraz like this one. Full bodied and rich, displaying vibrant plum, cherry and blackcurrant aromas and flavours, layered with vanilla hints and spicy black peppercorn notes. Best enjoyed with peppered steak and other grilled or barbecued red meats.
- Wine of Barossa Valey, Australia
- Spicy & full-bodied
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Deep purple in colour, perfumed ripe fruit characters, full bodied yet supple texture with fruit sweetness and great length.
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
14.0% vol
Producer
Limestone Coast Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Stephen Tierney
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Taste Category
Spicy & full-bodied
Grape Variety
Shiraz/Syrah
Vinification Details
- Grapes are picked at the optimum ripeness and aged in French oak.
History
- Barossa Valley, World renowed region for producing high quality red wines for over a century
Regional Information
- The Barossa Valley wine region is one of Australia's oldest wine regions, located in South Australia, about 56 km (35 miles) northeast of the city of Adelaide. In general the Barossa Valley has a continental climate but its series of transverse valleys and sloping hills does produce a wide range of mesoclimates. Temperatures vary from very warm on the valley floors to progressively cooler at higher altitudes on the hillsides and further North in the valley.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years
Storage
Stored in a cool, dark place this wine will age nicely for up to 5 years. Once open, drink within two days.
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Preparation and Usage
- Best enjoyed with peppered steak and other grilled or barbecued red meats.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
