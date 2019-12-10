By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Barossa Shiraz 75Cl

image 1 of Tesco Finest Barossa Shiraz 75Cl
£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy433kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 346kJ / 83kcal

Product Description

  • Shiraz, Wine of Australia, Barossa Valley 2017
  • Southern Australia's Barossa Valley is one of the world's great wine regions, famed for producing intense and characterful Shiraz like this one. Full bodied and rich, displaying vibrant plum, cherry and blackcurrant aromas and flavours, layered with vanilla hints and spicy black peppercorn notes. Best enjoyed with peppered steak and other grilled or barbecued red meats.
  • Wine of Barossa Valey, Australia
  • Spicy & full-bodied
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Deep purple in colour, perfumed ripe fruit characters, full bodied yet supple texture with fruit sweetness and great length.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14.0% vol

Producer

Limestone Coast Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Stephen Tierney

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Spicy & full-bodied

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are picked at the optimum ripeness and aged in French oak.

History

  • Barossa Valley, World renowed region for producing high quality red wines for over a century

Regional Information

  • The Barossa Valley wine region is one of Australia's oldest wine regions, located in South Australia, about 56 km (35 miles) northeast of the city of Adelaide. In general the Barossa Valley has a continental climate but its series of transverse valleys and sloping hills does produce a wide range of mesoclimates. Temperatures vary from very warm on the valley floors to progressively cooler at higher altitudes on the hillsides and further North in the valley.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Storage

Stored in a cool, dark place this wine will age nicely for up to 5 years. Once open, drink within two days.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Best enjoyed with peppered steak and other grilled or barbecued red meats.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Vinpac International,
  • Angaston,
  • SA 5353,
  • Australia.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Importer address

  • By:
  • W1226.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA 125ml serving contains
Energy346kJ / 83kcal433kJ / 104kcal

