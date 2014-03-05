Nytol One A Night 21 Tablets
Product Description
- Herbal Simply Sleep One-A-Night
- Nytol Herbal Simply Sleep One-A-Night Tablets are a traditional herbal remedy containing valerian root, used for the occasional relief of sleeplessness.
- Valerian is traditionally used for it's sleep inducing properties, to aid a restful night's sleep.
- In a convenient one tablet dose.
- A traditional herbal medicinal product for use in the relief of temporary sleep disturbances, exclusively based on long standing use as a traditional herbal remedy.
- Valerian Root Extract 385mg
- Herbal Remedy
- Used for the occasional relief of sleep disturbance
- Traditionally used to aid restful sleep
- Convenient one tablet a night dose
- Available without prescription
Information
Ingredients
Each film coated tablet contains: Dry extract from Valerian Root (Valeriana Officinalis L.) 385mg (equivalent to 1.54 - 1.93g of Valerian Root), Extraction solvent: Ethanol 60% V/V
Storage
Store in the original package.
Preparation and Usage
- The recommended dose is one tablet 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime. If necessary, one additional tablet may be taken earlier in the evening.
- Use only as directed.
- For adults and children over 18 years. Not recommended for anyone under 18 years old or for use during pregnancy or when breast-feeding.
- As the effects of this product may not occur immediately, the tablets should be taken continuously for 2-4 weeks.
- Do not exceed the stated dose.
- Do not take if allergic to any of the ingredients.
- Always read the leaflet.
Warnings
- Do not take if you are taking any other medicine for sleep or if you are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- Nytol Herbal One-A-Night tablets are not recommended for use during pregnancy or when breast-feeding. Ask your doctor or pharmacist for advice before taking any medicine. If you feel sleepy, do not drive or operate machines. Alcohol may increase the sedative effect. Excessive alcohol consumption should be avoided. Do not store above 20°C. Do not use if foil strip is damaged.
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
Distributor address
- Omega Pharma Ltd,
- A Perrigo PLC Company,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road
- London,
- SW1V 2SA,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
21 x Tablets
Safety information
WARNINGS Do not take if you are taking any other medicine for sleep or if you are allergic to any of the ingredients. Nytol Herbal One-A-Night tablets are not recommended for use during pregnancy or when breast-feeding. Ask your doctor or pharmacist for advice before taking any medicine. If you feel sleepy, do not drive or operate machines. Alcohol may increase the sedative effect. Excessive alcohol consumption should be avoided. Do not store above 20°C. Do not use if foil strip is damaged. KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
