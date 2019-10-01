By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Summer Vegetable 530G

image 1 of Tesco Summer Vegetable 530G
£ 1.50
£2.84/kg
One-quarter of a pack as sold
  • Energy180kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt0.1gg
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 150.10kJ (35.80kcal)

Product Description

  • Carrot, courgette and broccoli.
  • A selection of seasonal favourites. Washed and ready to cook. Steam, Boil or Microwave.
  • A selection of seasonal favourites. Washed and ready to cook. Steam, Boil or Microwave.
  • Pack size: 530G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carrot, Courgette, Broccoli.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use by: see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 6½ mins (800W) / 6 mins (900W)
Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
Leave to stand for 1 minute.

Steam
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place vegetables in a steamer. Steam for 7-8 minutes or until tender. Time: 7-8 mins

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 6 minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.
Time: 6 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

530g e

Nutrition

