Tesco Summer Vegetable 530G

- Energy180kJ 43kcal2%
- Fat0.5g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars5.3g6%
- Salt0.1gg1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 150.10kJ (35.80kcal)
Product Description
- Carrot, courgette and broccoli.
- A selection of seasonal favourites. Washed and ready to cook. Steam, Boil or Microwave.
- A selection of seasonal favourites. Washed and ready to cook. Steam, Boil or Microwave.
- Pack size: 530G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Carrot, Courgette, Broccoli.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Use by: see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 6½ mins (800W) / 6 mins (900W)
Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
Leave to stand for 1 minute.
Steam
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place vegetables in a steamer. Steam for 7-8 minutes or until tender. Time: 7-8 mins
Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 6 minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.
Time: 6 mins
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
530g e
Nutrition
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020