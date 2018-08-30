Tesco Beef Steak Mince 750G 15% Fat

Tasty mince
Tasty mince. I dry fried it to brown so I was able to pour off excess fat.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 871kJ / 209kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours (remove days) days and by 'use by' date shown.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Slaughtered and Minced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland
4 Servings
500g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|871kJ / 209kcal
|1089kJ / 262kcal
|Fat
|14.5g
|18.1g
|Saturates
|6.5g
|8.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|19.7g
|24.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
