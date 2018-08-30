By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Beef Steak Mince 750G 15% Fat

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Beef Steak Mince 750G 15% Fat
£ 3.70
£4.94/kg
  • Energy1089kJ 262kcal
    13%
  • Fat18.1g
    26%
  • Saturates8.1g
    41%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 871kJ / 209kcal

Product Description

  • Beef steak mince 15% fat.
  • From Trusted Farms. We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • Full of flavour and finely ground for extra tenderness
  • 15% fat
  • From trusted farms
  • Full of flavour and finely ground for extra tenderness
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours (remove days) days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Slaughtered and Minced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy871kJ / 209kcal1089kJ / 262kcal
Fat14.5g18.1g
Saturates6.5g8.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.7g24.6g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty mince

4 stars

Tasty mince. I dry fried it to brown so I was able to pour off excess fat.

