Tesco Beef Steak Mince 500G 15% Fat

Great taste
5 very good mince steak
Not British Mince as shown in the photo
I was disappointed as the beef was not British but Irish beef minced in this country. I always try to buy British meat and would have returned it if I had noticed at the time of delivery.
Always good.
Reasonable fat content, water content and always fresh and tasty! Really, what more could you want?
great value
I bought this to a make a large mince and onion pie the mince was delicious and my visitors thought so to