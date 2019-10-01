By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Beef Steak Mince 500G 15% Fat

4.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Beef Steak Mince 500G 15% Fat
£ 2.50
£5.00/kg
  • Energy1089kJ 262kcal
    13%
  • Fat18.1g
    26%
  • Saturates8.1g
    41%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 871kJ / 209kcal

Product Description

  • Beef steak mince 15% fat.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From Trusted Farms. We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • Full of flavour and finely ground for extra tenderness
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 15% fat
  • From trusted farms
  • Full of flavour and finely ground for extra tenderness
  • Made from fresh and frozen meat
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours (remove days) days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a pan until hot. Remove mince from packaging and add to pan. Brown the mince, stirring frequently for 4-6 minutes. Lower heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Minced in the U.K., packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy871kJ / 209kcal1089kJ / 262kcal
Fat14.5g18.1g
Saturates6.5g8.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.7g24.6g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste

5 very good mince steak

5 stars

5 very good mince steak

Not British Mince as shown in the photo

3 stars

I was disappointed as the beef was not British but Irish beef minced in this country. I always try to buy British meat and would have returned it if I had noticed at the time of delivery.

Always good.

5 stars

Reasonable fat content, water content and always fresh and tasty! Really, what more could you want?

great value

5 stars

I bought this to a make a large mince and onion pie the mince was delicious and my visitors thought so to

Usually bought next

Tesco Bolognese Pasta Sauce Jar 500G

£ 0.64
£0.13/100g

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Grower's Harvest Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.28
£0.70/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here