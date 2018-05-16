Sandisk Blade 16Gb Usb 3 Pack

Product Description
- Compact design fits in your pocket
- SanDisk SecureAccess software provides password protection
- Transports important personal files, music, and video
- - Ultra-compact and portable contoured styling
- - Share your photos, videos, songs and other files between computers with ease
- - Protect your private files with included SanDisk SecureAccess software
- Take your favourite files with you on the ultra-compact and portable Cruzer Blade USB flash drive. It's the small, swift way to save and transfer your digital content from computer to computer, or take it on-the-go. Simply pop your pictures, music and other fun files onto the sleek Cruzer Blade and start sharing with your family and friends. You can also protect files on your USB flash drive from unauthorized access with the included SanDisk SecureAccess software.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020