Sandisk Blade 16Gb Usb 3 Pack

Sandisk Blade 16Gb Usb 3 Pack
£ 18.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Compact design fits in your pocket
  • SanDisk SecureAccess software provides password protection
  • Transports important personal files, music, and video
  • - Ultra-compact and portable contoured styling
  • - Share your photos, videos, songs and other files between computers with ease
  • - Protect your private files with included SanDisk SecureAccess software
  • Take your favourite files with you on the ultra-compact and portable Cruzer Blade USB flash drive. It's the small, swift way to save and transfer your digital content from computer to computer, or take it on-the-go. Simply pop your pictures, music and other fun files onto the sleek Cruzer Blade and start sharing with your family and friends. You can also protect files on your USB flash drive from unauthorized access with the included SanDisk SecureAccess software.

