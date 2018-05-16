Tesco Finest Hawkes Bay Syrah 75Cl

- Energy361kJ 87kcal4%
- Fat0g0%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 289kJ / 70kcal
Product Description
- finest* Hawke's Bay Syrah
- This is a fine and full bodied Syrah from historic Hawke's Bay, New Zealand's oldest wine region on it's sun soaked North Island. Influenced by the moderate maritime climate and rich soil, complex flavours of dark and red fruit mingle with elegant black pepper notes in a wine that is powerful yet approachable. Delicious with barbecued meats and rich sauces.
- Wine of Hawke's Bay, New Zealand
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Rich, ripe and succulent red with black fruit, red plum and subtle peppery spice notes
Region of Origin
Hawkes Bay
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Indevin
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
James Hillard
Alcohol Type
Wine
Taste Category
Bold & full-bodied
Grape Variety
Shiraz/Syrah
Vinification Details
- Hawke's Bay styles (which make up 70% of production) are known for their complexity, elegant firm tannins and aromatic and spicy flavours: berryfruit, plums, violet and pepper. wines present a substantial body and richness, with bramble and peppery characters. Warm-fermented in stainless steel following extended maceration and matured in French oak,
History
- Hawke's Bay's benign climate and high sunshine have long-established the region as ideal for fruit-growing. Vines were first planted in 1851 by Marist missionaries and Hawke's Bay enjoys a significant international reputation for producing some of the country's best wines, red and white. Syrah is an exciting variety showing great distinction, gaining strength as sites and clones are refined. Wines are perfumed, elegant with ripe fruit, supple tannins and lingering spice.
Regional Information
- A relatively large and diverse region capable of producing a wide range of varieties to a very high standard, Hawke's Bay is best known for its Merlot Cabernet blends and Syrah, and equally impressive Chardonnay, in Coastal areas which enjoy a more pronounced maritime influence in addition to the region's general long growing season, the gravely coastal vineyards are famed for early-ripening reds. Hillsides increasingly explored for the differences offered in soil and altitude.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. This wine can be enjoyed now or carefully stored for up to 2 years from purchase.
Produce of
Wine of New Zealand, Bottled in New Zealand
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Importer address
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|289kJ / 70kcal
|361kJ / 87kcal
