Breville Lustra Grey Kettle

4(22)Write a review
Breville Lustra Grey Kettle
£ 50.00
£50.00/each

Product Description

  • Breville® kettle with 3kW fast-boil element
  • Large 1.7L capacity
  • Stylish grey finish with stainless-steel details
  • - 3kW concealed, rapid boil element
  • - 1.7L capacity makes 6 to 8 cups
  • - 360 degree cordless base for left and right hand use
  • Bring a touch of glamour to your breakfast routine with the shimmering Breville Lustra Collection. Sleek stainless steel lines are enveloped in sumptuous, pearlescent colours to give a luxurious feel with tactile touch points finished in gleaming mirrored chrome. A balanced handle design, easy-grip lift-off lid and perfectly contoured spout make for easy filling and smooth pouring.
  • This stunning pearlescent Storm Grey kettle also handles the basics with ease. The large 1.7L capacity boils up to 8 cups at once with the concealed 3kW element providing a quick boil. Accurate filling is easy thanks to the rear water window, while the 360° cordless base is perfect for left and right hand use. A fine mesh filter keeps limescale at bay and is designed to be removed or replaced with one hand for effortless cleaning. Cord storage in the base helps keep your worktop tidy.
  • Complete the look with the matching Lustra 4 slice toaster: Breville VTT853

22 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor quality for price

1 stars

I bought this kettle less than 6 months ago and the switch to turn it on has already broken with gentle/infrequent use. Not worth the money... forgot to keep the receipt so will have to pay out for another one.

Smart looking kettle

4 stars

I have had this kettle about a month now and I am very happy with it. The water capacity is great and it's very quiet ...

Great kettle

5 stars

Smart looking and fast boil. A little noisy but overall very happy with it. Love the colour too!

Great looking kettle

5 stars

I bought this for my daughter and she loves it, great colour and shape

Fast boiler!

5 stars

Very good to look at and quick to boil, also good quality

Chemical smell

1 stars

Looks very good and has a nicely designed non-drip spout. However, the tea tastes and smells of chemicals, even after 4 weeks. Pity, because the matching toaster is excellent.

Stylish Kettle

5 stars

Looks great - the colour & design is classy - has a lovely glow while boiling also it is quite

Sleek looking kettle

5 stars

Very happy with purchase. Sleek finish, fast boil. Just right price.

Looks great

5 stars

Looks great in my new kitchen. Very pleased with it and the price.

Breville storm grey kettle

4 stars

attractive modern shape,I like the shiny handle and trims. Very happy with my purchase.

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

