Breville Lustra Grey Kettle

Poor quality for price
I bought this kettle less than 6 months ago and the switch to turn it on has already broken with gentle/infrequent use. Not worth the money... forgot to keep the receipt so will have to pay out for another one.
Smart looking kettle
I have had this kettle about a month now and I am very happy with it. The water capacity is great and it's very quiet ...
Great kettle
Smart looking and fast boil. A little noisy but overall very happy with it. Love the colour too!
Great looking kettle
I bought this for my daughter and she loves it, great colour and shape
Fast boiler!
Very good to look at and quick to boil, also good quality
Chemical smell
Looks very good and has a nicely designed non-drip spout. However, the tea tastes and smells of chemicals, even after 4 weeks. Pity, because the matching toaster is excellent.
Stylish Kettle
Looks great - the colour & design is classy - has a lovely glow while boiling also it is quite
Sleek looking kettle
Very happy with purchase. Sleek finish, fast boil. Just right price.
Looks great
Looks great in my new kitchen. Very pleased with it and the price.
Breville storm grey kettle
attractive modern shape,I like the shiny handle and trims. Very happy with my purchase.