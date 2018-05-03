By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Breville Lustra Grey Toaster

£ 50.00
Product Description

  • 4-slice toaster with variable-width slots
  • Lift and Look feature
  • Removable crumb tray
  • - Defrost, reheat & mid-cycle cancel functions
  • - Wide, variable width bread slots for thick & thin slices
  • - Variable browning control
  • Bring a touch of glamour to your breakfast routine with the shimmering Breville Lustra Collection. Sleek stainless steel lines are enveloped in sumptuous, pearlescent colours to give a luxurious feel with tactile, responsive control points finished in gleaming mirrored chrome.
  • This striking pearlescent Storm Grey 4 slice toaster also handles the basics with ease: 'Lift & Look' allows you to lift your bread to check its progress without interrupting the cycle and when your toast is ready, the high-lift facility means smaller slices can be removed without burning fingers. Clean white illuminated controls highlight the cancel, defrost and reheat functions for quick and easy use.
  • The deep, variable width slots easily accommodate different bread sizes, crumpets & bagels, while the independent two-slice controls and variable browning ensure every slice is just the way you like it. A removable crumb tray makes cleaning easy and cord storage helps keep your worktop tidy.
  • Complete the look with the matching Lustra jug kettle: VKT065

Information

8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent

5 stars

I have just purchased this toaster and matching kettle and they look and work fantastic. I’m really pleased with them.

Excellent

5 stars

Lovely pearly grey finish with a nice blue light which comes on when toasting. I like the feature which enables you to lift the toast & look at it while it's still toasting . Doesn't toast each side of the bread exactly the same, but I've yet to find a toaster that ever has. Recommend it on its own, but if you want it as a set with the matching kettle, don't bother - the kettle is terrible. The tea tastes of chemicals even after 4 weeks.

Lovely toaster

5 stars

Had this toaster a few weeks now and it looks fab in our kitchen. The settings are great and it’s a 4 slice toaster

Exallent service

5 stars

I got a good bargain from Tesco it is an excellent item

A great toaster.

5 stars

A really smart looking toaster, I love the fact that you can lift up the toast to be able to remove it from asily.

Love it

5 stars

Really happy with it. Has great features . And looks great

Excellent and beautiful toaster

5 stars

I bought this around a month ago and it had not disappoint me at all! I loved how nicely it looks in my kitchen with the matching kettle and it's perfect for making 4 breads for breakfast at the same time. Easy to clean and manage. Very satisfied.

Nice and simple

5 stars

Great toaster, does the job and looks great! Hasn’t got too many settings either so just what I was looking for.

Offer

