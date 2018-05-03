Breville Lustra Grey Toaster

Excellent
I have just purchased this toaster and matching kettle and they look and work fantastic. I’m really pleased with them.
Excellent
Lovely pearly grey finish with a nice blue light which comes on when toasting. I like the feature which enables you to lift the toast & look at it while it's still toasting . Doesn't toast each side of the bread exactly the same, but I've yet to find a toaster that ever has. Recommend it on its own, but if you want it as a set with the matching kettle, don't bother - the kettle is terrible. The tea tastes of chemicals even after 4 weeks.
Lovely toaster
Had this toaster a few weeks now and it looks fab in our kitchen. The settings are great and it’s a 4 slice toaster
Exallent service
I got a good bargain from Tesco it is an excellent item
A great toaster.
A really smart looking toaster, I love the fact that you can lift up the toast to be able to remove it from asily.
Love it
Really happy with it. Has great features . And looks great
Excellent and beautiful toaster
I bought this around a month ago and it had not disappoint me at all! I loved how nicely it looks in my kitchen with the matching kettle and it's perfect for making 4 breads for breakfast at the same time. Easy to clean and manage. Very satisfied.
Nice and simple
Great toaster, does the job and looks great! Hasn’t got too many settings either so just what I was looking for.