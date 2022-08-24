Bisto Gravy Granules Chicken 550G

All Bisto products are very good.
Perfect tasty gravy every time
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold
Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Palm Fat, Salt, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flavouring, Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Black Pepper Extract, Sage Extract, Onion Oil, Rosemary Extract
Best Before End See Base of DrumStore in a cool dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.
This pack makes approximately 166 portions
Can. Recycle Seal. Don't Recycle
550g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 50ml portion as prepared
|Energy (kJ)/(kcal)
|1679kJ
|55kJ
|-
|400kcal
|13kcal
|Fat
|15.6g
|0.5g
|of which Saturates
|10.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|61.6g
|2.0g
|of which Sugars
|16.7g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.2g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|11.90g
|0.39g
|This pack makes approximately 166 portions
|-
|-
