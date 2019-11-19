By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bisto Gravy Granules 350G

5(1)Write a review
Bisto Gravy Granules 350G
£ 2.70
£0.77/100g
Per 50ml portion as prepared contains
  • Energy55kJ 13kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.47g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold

Product Description

  • Gravy Granules
  • To discover more about Bisto and our great range of products visit http://www.bisto.co.uk/
  • Aah! The nations favourite.
  • Our gravy granules have been bringing families together over home cooked meals for generations. Bisto Gravy Granules are a crowd pleaser poured over bangers and mash and perfect with a Sunday roast.
  • Bisto Gravy Granules are quick and easy to prepare, helping you to create delicious homemade meals to enjoy together with friends and family. To make the nations favourite gravy, put 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of Bisto Gravy Granules into a measuring jug - for an extra thick gravy add more Bisto Gravy Granules at this point. Next, add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water to the Bisto Gravy Granules, stir vigorously and continue until you get a smooth gravy. Serve & enjoy tasty Bisto gravy!
  • Not only do Bisto Gravy Granules create a flavoursome and delicious gravy for hearty family mealtimes, but they are also low in fat and sugar. What's more, Bisto Gravy Granules are suitable for vegetarians.
  • At Bisto, we understand the power of cooking and good food to bring people together. Bisto Gravy Granules can be used in a variety of family favourite meals, from quick mid-week suppers to standout Sunday Roasts with all the trimmings. Why not try adding Bisto Gravy Granules to a beef & onion pie? Or preparing Bisto Gravy Granules to pour over chips?
  • Some settling of contents may have occurred during transit.
  • Just add boiling water
  • Low fat and sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g
  • Low fat
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (E150c), Sugar, Flavourings (contain Barley), Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Emulsifier (E322) (contains Soya)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.Best Before End See Base of Drum

Preparation and Usage

  • Bisto Chicken Flavour Gravy Granules
  • 1 Put 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of Bisto granules into a measuring jug-for extra thick gravy add more granules at this point.
  • 2 Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water to the granules.
  • 3 Stir vigorously and continually until you get a smooth gravy.
  • Serve & Enjoy!

Number of uses

This pack makes approximately 106 portions

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri (9am - 5pm) (ROI 1800 93 2814)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • www.bisto.co.uk

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 50ml portion as prepared
Energy (kJ)/(kcal)1665kJ55kJ
-397kcal13kcal
Fat 16.3g0.5g
of which Saturates 11.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate 59.8g2.0g
of which Sugars 12.2g<0.5g
Fibre 2.1g<0.5g
Protein 1.7g<0.5g
Salt 14.33g0.47g
This pack makes approximately 106 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Bisto might be dearer than some of its competitors

5 stars

Bisto might be dearer than some of its competitors, but you don`t need to use so much, therefore you get the quality and not the cost coming through. I tend to stock up when it is on offer.

Helpful little swaps

Bisto Gravy Granules Onion 350G

£ 2.70
£0.77/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here