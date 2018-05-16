Vimto Pyramid Freezy Pops 5 X 62Ml

Product Description
- Vimto flavoured freezable pops made with the secrete Vimto flavour
- Mixed fruit flavoured freezable pops
- Natural colours
- 8% real fruit juice
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 310ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Mixed Fruit Juice from Concentrate (Grape, Blackcurrant and Raspberry) (8%), Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate, Carrageenan), Vimto Flavouring (including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs and Spices), Natural Colour (Anthocyanin), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Storage
Best before: See end of pack
Number of uses
Contains 5 servings of 62ml
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Rose Confectionary Ltd.,
- 23A Robinhood Industrial Estate,
- Clondalkin,
- Dublin 22.
- Nichols plc,
Distributor address
- Rose Marketing UK Ltd.
Return to
- Rose Confectionary Ltd.,
- 23A Robinhood Industrial Estate,
- Clondalkin,
- Dublin 22.
- Rose website: www.roseconfectionary.com
- Nichols plc,
- WA12 0HH,
- UK.
Net Contents
5 x 62ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 62ml
|Energy
|352KJ
|218KJ
|-
|84kcal
|52kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrates
|20.3g
|12.6g
|Of which sugars
|20.3g
|12.6g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.0g
