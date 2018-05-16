By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vimto Pyramid Freezy Pops 5 X 62Ml

Vimto Pyramid Freezy Pops 5 X 62Ml
£ 1.40
£0.45/100ml

Product Description

  • Vimto flavoured freezable pops made with the secrete Vimto flavour
  • Mixed fruit flavoured freezable pops
  • Natural colours
  • 8% real fruit juice
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 310ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Mixed Fruit Juice from Concentrate (Grape, Blackcurrant and Raspberry) (8%), Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate, Carrageenan), Vimto Flavouring (including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs and Spices), Natural Colour (Anthocyanin), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Best before: See end of pack

Number of uses

Contains 5 servings of 62ml

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Rose Confectionary Ltd.,
  • 23A Robinhood Industrial Estate,
  • Clondalkin,
  • Dublin 22.
  • Nichols plc,

Distributor address

  • Rose Marketing UK Ltd.

Return to

  • Rose Confectionary Ltd.,
  • 23A Robinhood Industrial Estate,
  • Clondalkin,
  • Dublin 22.
  • Rose website: www.roseconfectionary.com
  • Nichols plc,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.

Net Contents

5 x 62ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 62ml
Energy 352KJ218KJ
-84kcal52kcal
Fat 0.0g0.0g
Of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrates20.3g12.6g
Of which sugars 20.3g12.6g
Protein 0.1g0.1g
Salt 0.01g0.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

