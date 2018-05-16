By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Paw Patrol Strawberry Fromage Frais 6X45g

image 1 of Paw Patrol Strawberry Fromage Frais 6X45g
£ 1.00
£0.37/100g
For 100g
  • Energy370 kJ 88 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 370kJ/88kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry Fromage Frais
  • Paw Patrol Fromage Frais with your favourite kids characters
  • Paw Patrol Fromage Frais is the perfect kids snack for lunchboxes
  • Paw Patrol Kids fromage frais is perfect for on the go snacking as a source of Calcium and Vitamin D!
  • With added Vitamin D
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

Fromage Frais (Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Cream, Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 5.7%, Water, Strawberry Purée from Concentrate 5%, Fructose 1.5%, Carrot Juice, Corn Flour, Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5ºC

Name and address

  • Yoplait UK Ltd.,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,

Return to

  • Yoplait UK Ltd.,
  • Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • 0800 358 0401
  • www.yoplait.co.uk
  • Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,
  • Fonthill Industrial Park,
  • Clondalkin,
  • Dublin 22,

Net Contents

6 x 45g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 90g (2 pots)
Energy370kJ/88kcal333kJ/79kcal
Fat2.4g2.2g
of which saturates1.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate10.4g9.4g
of which sugars9.9g8.9g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein5.3g4.8g
Salt0.12g0.11g
Calcium150mg135mg
-(19% NRV*)(17% NRV*)(58% NRV*)(50% NRV*)
Vitamin D2.9µg2.5µg
*NRV: Nutrient Reference Values--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

