Paw Patrol Strawberry Fromage Frais 6X45g

Product Description
- Strawberry Fromage Frais
- Paw Patrol Fromage Frais with your favourite kids characters
- Paw Patrol Fromage Frais is the perfect kids snack for lunchboxes
- Paw Patrol Kids fromage frais is perfect for on the go snacking as a source of Calcium and Vitamin D!
- With added Vitamin D
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
Fromage Frais (Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Cream, Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 5.7%, Water, Strawberry Purée from Concentrate 5%, Fructose 1.5%, Carrot Juice, Corn Flour, Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 2-5ºC
Net Contents
6 x 45g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 90g (2 pots)
|Energy
|370kJ/88kcal
|333kJ/79kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|2.2g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|10.4g
|9.4g
|of which sugars
|9.9g
|8.9g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|5.3g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.11g
|Calcium
|150mg
|135mg
|-
|(19% NRV*)
|(17% NRV*)
|(58% NRV*)
|(50% NRV*)
|Vitamin D
|2.9µg
|2.5µg
|*NRV: Nutrient Reference Values
|-
|-
