By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Greek Style Natural Yogurt 1Kg

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Greek Style Natural Yogurt 1Kg
£ 1.60
£0.16/100g
1/10 of a pot
  • Energy516kJ 124kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates6.3g
    32%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 516kJ / 124kcal

Product Description

  • Greek style natural yogurt.
  • 100% British Milk Extra thick and spoonable
  • 100% British Milk Extra thick and spoonable
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Greek Style Yogurt (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Check locally Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1000g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy516kJ / 124kcal516kJ / 124kcal
Fat9.5g9.5g
Saturates6.3g6.3g
Carbohydrate5.5g5.5g
Sugars5.4g5.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein4.2g4.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

It is wounderful

5 stars

It is wounderful

Delicious yummy.

5 stars

Fab for the price and just as good as the more expensive ones, would recommend, fab with fresh Mango and honey.

Recommended as a good product.

5 stars

Thick set delicious yoghurt that I buy all the time. Price is good too.

Greek Style Yogurt...I'TS NOT.

1 stars

Living 6 months a year on a Greek Island.....Tesco Greek Style is very POOR and nothing like the real product I am used to. It is more like a normal thick yogurt. Fortunately some Tesco stores stock Lancashire Farms Greek style yogurt which is excellent and very near to the real thing.

Creamy texture

5 stars

I eat bucket loads of this Greek style yoghurt. It is wonderfully thick and creamy and is lovely with honey, granola and seeds, in fruit fools or mixed in with double cream and vanilla essence to make Eton mess slightly healthier! I think taste wise it is also has the edge on similar products from other supermarkets.

Best features

5 stars

I buy every time this yogurt, never disappoints me.

Very creamy

4 stars

Good value

Helpful little swaps

Tesco 0% Greek Style Yogurt 1Kg

£ 1.60
£0.16/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here