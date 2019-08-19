Tesco Greek Style Natural Yogurt 1Kg

It is wounderful
It is wounderful
Delicious yummy.
Fab for the price and just as good as the more expensive ones, would recommend, fab with fresh Mango and honey.
Recommended as a good product.
Thick set delicious yoghurt that I buy all the time. Price is good too.
Greek Style Yogurt...I'TS NOT.
Living 6 months a year on a Greek Island.....Tesco Greek Style is very POOR and nothing like the real product I am used to. It is more like a normal thick yogurt. Fortunately some Tesco stores stock Lancashire Farms Greek style yogurt which is excellent and very near to the real thing.
Creamy texture
I eat bucket loads of this Greek style yoghurt. It is wonderfully thick and creamy and is lovely with honey, granola and seeds, in fruit fools or mixed in with double cream and vanilla essence to make Eton mess slightly healthier! I think taste wise it is also has the edge on similar products from other supermarkets.
Best features
I buy every time this yogurt, never disappoints me.
Very creamy
Good value