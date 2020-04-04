Tesco Pork Loin Steaks With Garlic 340G

If you cook this pork on a lower oven setting and
If you cook this pork on a lower oven setting and for longer they're delicious.
Inedible fatty and chewy
Grim
This was fatty and grim.
Tasted all right, BUT....
Tough as old boots. Neither of us could chew it.
They were horrible
Not worth the money pork steak mostly fat
Poor pieces of pork mostly fat on my buy very disappointed
DREADFULLY POOR QUALITY
3rd rate chewy fatty meat
Awful
These are awful! Far too much ‘crumb’ and very very fatty. Would not recommend
Wouldn’t buy again. Far too much fat. It’s a pity
Wouldn’t buy again. Far too much fat. It’s a pity because the taste was ok.