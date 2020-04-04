By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pork Loin Steaks With Garlic 340G

1.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Pork Loin Steaks With Garlic 340G
£ 3.75
£11.03/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1423kJ 342kcal
    17%
  • Fat22.2g
    32%
  • Saturates10.2g
    51%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1009kJ / 242kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless pork loin steaks with added water, garlic and herb butter and garlic and herb crumb.
  • HAND FINISHED With garlic and herb butter, topped with a crunchy golden crumb
  • HAND FINISHED With garlic and herb butter, topped with a crunchy golden crumb
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (83%), Garlic and Herb Butter [Butter (Milk), Water, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Thyme, Citrus Fibre, Sea Salt, White Pepper], Water, Potato Flour, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Thyme, Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Sea Salt, Caramel Syrup, Black Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25mins Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Made using EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (141g**)
Energy1009kJ / 242kcal1423kJ / 342kcal
Fat15.7g22.2g
Saturates7.2g10.2g
Carbohydrate2.4g3.4g
Sugars0.5g0.7g
Fibre1.0g1.4g
Protein22.3g31.4g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 340g typically weighs 282g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

If you cook this pork on a lower oven setting and

4 stars

If you cook this pork on a lower oven setting and for longer they're delicious.

Inedible fatty and chewy

1 stars

Inedible fatty and chewy

Grim

1 stars

This was fatty and grim.

Tasted all right, BUT....

1 stars

Tough as old boots. Neither of us could chew it.

They were horrible

1 stars

They were horrible

Not worth the money pork steak mostly fat

1 stars

Poor pieces of pork mostly fat on my buy very disappointed

DREADFULLY POOR QUALITY

2 stars

3rd rate chewy fatty meat

Awful

1 stars

These are awful! Far too much ‘crumb’ and very very fatty. Would not recommend

Wouldn’t buy again. Far too much fat. It’s a pity

3 stars

Wouldn’t buy again. Far too much fat. It’s a pity because the taste was ok.

