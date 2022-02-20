We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ambre Solaire Sensitive Face Mist 50Spf 75Ml

4.7(472)Write a review
image 1 of Ambre Solaire Sensitive Face Mist 50Spf 75Ml

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Ambre Solaire Sensitive Face Mist 50Spf 75Ml
  • Garnier Ambre Solaire Over Makeup Super UV Protection Mist has a fresh, ultra-light texture that gives an invisible finish on skin.
  • Developed for the sensitive face area and enriched with hyaluronic acid, this hydrating non-greasy mist can be applied under or over makeup.
  • Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid: Hydrating mist suitable for daily use
  • High Protection: Formulated to protect all skin tones
  • Ultra-Light Texture: Gives an invisible finish on skin and works well under and over makeup
  • Dermatologically Tested: Hypoallergenic and tested under dermatological control
  • Leaping Bunny Approved by Cruelty Free International
  • Pack size: 205G

Information

Ingredients

885736, Butane, Aqua / Water, Homosalate, Dimethicone, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Nylon-12, Diisopropyl Sebacate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, p-Anisic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Sodiumhyaluronate, Phenoxyethanol, Thermus Thermophillus Ferment, PEG-32, PEG-8 Laurate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Triethanolamine, Polyglyceryl-6 Polyricinoleate, Poly C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate, Pentyleneglycol, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Caprylyl Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Potassium Sorbate, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Parfum/ Fragrance, (F.I.L C271556/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well. Close eyes and pinch lips together, then spray generously and evenly on the whole face in a horizontal movement. Re-apply frequently to maintain protection, especially after swimming, perspiring, towelling.

Net Contents

75ml

472 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Nice light, convenient over-make up SPF

4 stars

Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE

Great product idea especially for those whom wear make-up daily! Easy to use thin spray bottle, light and cool mist consistency when sprayed on the face on top of make-up. Left a few white particles on eyebrows so would need to do a mirror check after application, but generally very pleased with the product, just a shame I couldn't actually test it during summer months / sunny weather to know if it actually worked to protect against strong UV rays!

Sun protection

5 stars

Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE

Solaire face mist is perfect product definitely I recommended. I love to use is easy and make skin hydrated.

Sun protection

5 stars

Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE

Solaire face mist is perfect product definitely I recommended. I love to use is easy and make skin hydrated.

Unable to use

4 stars

Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE

Sorry unable to test product due to it being damaged when delivered.

Very good product

4 stars

Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE

Very good product, convenient formula but shows on top of makeup

Goodbye to greasy sun creams

4 stars

Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE

Lightweight mist which offers a layer of SPF protection under or over makeup whilst going about your day without the need to worry about putting sun cream on or whether your foundation is doing it's job. Will definitely be packing this on my next trip abroad as it's non greasy and easily applied without the need for mirrors to make sure you've covered all areas.

Mist garnier

5 stars

Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE

I love it its working fine smells nice and my face was feeling really nice

Great sunscreen mist

5 stars

Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE

I've never been a fan of sunscreen creams as I find them too greasy so this is a perfect solution for me. I keep it by the front door and quickly spray it over my makeup before leaving the house.

Kittyjamez

4 stars

Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE

Reviewing this product during the winter months seemed pointless however I did try it out but did not get the full benefits from it, summer time would be a better time to review this product

New innovative face sun protection.

5 stars

Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE

This is a new type of product that I had not seen before. It is so easy to use when wearing or not wearing make up. Such a nice feeling spraying on rather than the regular application of cream, many of which are greasy and leave your skin with blocked pores. I will definitely use this rather than a regular sun cream. The spray hydrates your skin, lovely on a hot summers day.

