Ambre Solaire Sensitive Face Mist 50Spf 75Ml

Nice light, convenient over-make up SPF
Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE
Great product idea especially for those whom wear make-up daily! Easy to use thin spray bottle, light and cool mist consistency when sprayed on the face on top of make-up. Left a few white particles on eyebrows so would need to do a mirror check after application, but generally very pleased with the product, just a shame I couldn't actually test it during summer months / sunny weather to know if it actually worked to protect against strong UV rays!
Sun protection
Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE
Solaire face mist is perfect product definitely I recommended. I love to use is easy and make skin hydrated.
Sun protection
Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE
Solaire face mist is perfect product definitely I recommended. I love to use is easy and make skin hydrated.
Unable to use
Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE
Sorry unable to test product due to it being damaged when delivered.
Very good product
Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE
Very good product, convenient formula but shows on top of makeup
Goodbye to greasy sun creams
Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE
Lightweight mist which offers a layer of SPF protection under or over makeup whilst going about your day without the need to worry about putting sun cream on or whether your foundation is doing it's job. Will definitely be packing this on my next trip abroad as it's non greasy and easily applied without the need for mirrors to make sure you've covered all areas.
Mist garnier
Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE
I love it its working fine smells nice and my face was feeling really nice
Great sunscreen mist
Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE
I've never been a fan of sunscreen creams as I find them too greasy so this is a perfect solution for me. I keep it by the front door and quickly spray it over my makeup before leaving the house.
Kittyjamez
Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE
Reviewing this product during the winter months seemed pointless however I did try it out but did not get the full benefits from it, summer time would be a better time to review this product
New innovative face sun protection.
Review from AMBRE SOLAIRE
This is a new type of product that I had not seen before. It is so easy to use when wearing or not wearing make up. Such a nice feeling spraying on rather than the regular application of cream, many of which are greasy and leave your skin with blocked pores. I will definitely use this rather than a regular sun cream. The spray hydrates your skin, lovely on a hot summers day.