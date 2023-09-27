Energizer Metal Vision High Definition Torch Hand Torch Comes with AA batteries 400 Lumens

- Energizer® Vision HD Performance Metal Flashlight with Digital Focus works with 2 Energizer MAX® AA batteries (batteries included) - Brightens with up to 15X the power of standard LED, reaching up to 115 meters with up to 400 lumens - Durable, aircraft-grade aluminum body with IPX4 water-resistant construction withstands splashing - Runs for up to 21 hours in low mode - Digital Focus Technology conveniently adjusts from spot to flood light - Unique MAXVIZ technology replicates daylight color and definition - Switches between 3 light modes: high, low, and strobe light

Energizer®'s portable lights range provides innovative, reliable torches for all your work requirements.

FL1 Standard 50 Lumens, 21h, low mode 400 Lumens, 4h, high mode 2 AA alkaline batteries Light made in China. Batteries made in Singapore ©2019 Energizer Brands, LLC. Energizer is a registered trademark.