image 1 of Energizer Metal Vision High Definition Torch
image 1 of Energizer Metal Vision High Definition Torch

Energizer Metal Vision High Definition Torch

2.5(4)
£15.00

£15.00/each

Energizer Metal Vision High Definition TorchHand TorchComes with AA batteries400 Lumens
- Energizer® Vision HD Performance Metal Flashlight with Digital Focus works with 2 Energizer MAX® AA batteries (batteries included)- Brightens with up to 15X the power of standard LED, reaching up to 115 meters with up to 400 lumens- Durable, aircraft-grade aluminum body with IPX4 water-resistant construction withstands splashing- Runs for up to 21 hours in low mode- Digital Focus Technology conveniently adjusts from spot to flood light- Unique MAXVIZ technology replicates daylight color and definition- Switches between 3 light modes: high, low, and strobe light
Energizer®'s portable lights range provides innovative, reliable torches for all your work requirements.
FL1 Standard50 Lumens, 21h, low mode400 Lumens, 4h, high mode2 AA alkaline batteriesLight made in China. Batteries made in Singapore©2019 Energizer Brands, LLC.Energizer is a registered trademark.
Digital focus7 modesDurable aircraft grade aluminumSafety strobe

