Tesco stainless steel box grater

Product Description
- - H24 x W11 x D8cm
- - Stainless steel
- - Dishwasher safe
- A useful addition to any kitchen, this box grater will grate, shred or slice a variety of food types. The grater is made of stainless steel and features an ergonomic plastic handle for comfortable usage. Dishwasher safe.
Information
