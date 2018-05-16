Dr Oetker Sticky Toffee Pudding In A Mug 70G

- Energy1287 kJ 304 kcal15%
Product Description
- Sticky Toffee Flavoured Cake Mix, with a Rich Toffee Sauce
- Dr. Oetker Sticky Toffee Pud in a Mug is a delicious sweet treat. Ready in less than 2 minutes, this quick and easy sponge pudding can be eaten straight from the mug, or poured out into a bowl and served with ice cream or custard. Just add milk.
- Delicious Sticky Toffee Pudding with Sauce
- Ready in less than 2 minutes
- Just add milk
- Serves 1
- Pack size: 70g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Whole Egg Powder, Wheat Starch, Egg White Powder, Rice Starch, Emulsifiers: Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 80, Caramelised Sugar Syrup (1%), Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Colour: Plain Caramel, Maltodextrin, Flavouring (contains Milk), Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End see seal of sachet.
Recycling info
Pouch. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Customer Care,
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- Dr. Oetker Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit E13,
- Block E,
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (as prepared**)
|per 130g portion (as prepared**)
|%* per portion
|Energy
|990kJ/234kcal
|1287kJ/304kcal
|15%
|Fat
|2.9g
|3.8g
|5%
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|1.9g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|46g
|59g
|23%
|of which sugars
|30g
|39g
|43%
|Protein
|6.1g
|8.0g
|16%
|Salt
|0.42g
|0.54g
|9%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**70g mix and 60ml semi-skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
