Betty Crocker Triple Chocolate Brownie Mix 415G

3(1)Write a review
£ 2.50
£6.03/kg

Offer

Each Brownie (34g) as prepared contains:
  • Energy541kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates1.5g
    7%
  • Sugars15.9g
    18%
  • Salt0.21g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1720kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate fudge brownie mix with white, dark and milk chocolate pieces.
  • More Betty hints & tips
  • For further recipe ideas and advice visit www.bettycrocker.co.uk
  • The red spoon promise:
  • With Betty you can bake perfect brownies every time.
  • Love Betty
  • Simply add an egg, oil & water
  • No preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 415g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, White Chocolate Pieces (5%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Flavouring), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (4.5%), Palm Fat, Dark Chocolate Pieces (4%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin), Milk Chocolate Pieces (3%) (Sugar, Milk Solids (Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter Oil), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin), Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Raising Agents: Sodium bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation 10 mins
  • Baking time 20-25 mins
  • Serves 16
  • All you need is:
  • 30ml vegetable oil (2 tbsp)
  • 60ml water (4 tbsp)
  • 1 medium free range egg
  • Lightly greased square tin (8" x 8")
  • The perfect chocolate trio for chocolate lovers! This triple chocolate brownie, filled with an indulgent mix of white, dark and milk chocolate chunks, is crunchy on the top with a gorgeously gooey inside... total chocolate heaven! So grab your apron and mixing bowl and fire up your oven to 180°C (160°C for fan assisted ovens)/Gas Mark 4 - let's bake up a batch!
  • Only 3 steps to perfect brownies...
  • 1 Mix the egg, water, oil and brownie mix together until well blended. (Mixture may be lumpy).
  • 2 Spread the mixture evenly into the lightly greased square tin.
  • 3 Bake in the centre of the oven for 10-25 minutes or until a rounded knife inserted 5cm (2") from edge of tin comes out almost clean. Allow to cool before cutting into slices and having a delicious slice yourself.....mmm!
  • Bake it yours
  • Add 1/3 cup of nuts to add a little extra indulgence and crunch.

Number of uses

Contains 16 portions

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT.
  • UK Betty Crocker,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT.
  • Tel. 0800 783 5907
  • ROI Tel. 1800 535 115

Net Contents

415g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesBrownie Mix As Sold per 100gUnbaked Brownie Mix As Prepared Each Brownie (34g) contains:%* (34g)
Energy 1720kJ541kJ
-411kcal129kcal6%
Fat 8.1g4.4g6%
of which saturates 4.3g1.5g7%
Carbohydrate 77.7g20.2g8%
of which sugars 61.0g15.9g18%
Fibre 2.5g0.7g-
Protein 5.5g1.8g4%
Salt 0.75g0.21g3%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Contains 16 portions---

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Tescos Brownie Mix Tastes Better!!

3 stars

Not as good as Tesco's own brownie mix by far. try it and see for yourself you wont be disappointed.

