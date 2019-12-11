Betty Crocker Triple Chocolate Brownie Mix 415G

Tescos Brownie Mix Tastes Better!!
Not as good as Tesco's own brownie mix by far. try it and see for yourself you wont be disappointed.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1720kJ
Sugar, Wheat Flour, White Chocolate Pieces (5%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Flavouring), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (4.5%), Palm Fat, Dark Chocolate Pieces (4%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin), Milk Chocolate Pieces (3%) (Sugar, Milk Solids (Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter Oil), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin), Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Raising Agents: Sodium bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Flavouring
Store in a cool, dry place.
Made in EU
Contains 16 portions
415g ℮
|Typical Values
|Brownie Mix As Sold per 100g
|Unbaked Brownie Mix As Prepared Each Brownie (34g) contains:
|%* (34g)
|Energy
|1720kJ
|541kJ
|-
|411kcal
|129kcal
|6%
|Fat
|8.1g
|4.4g
|6%
|of which saturates
|4.3g
|1.5g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|77.7g
|20.2g
|8%
|of which sugars
|61.0g
|15.9g
|18%
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.7g
|-
|Protein
|5.5g
|1.8g
|4%
|Salt
|0.75g
|0.21g
|3%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 16 portions
|-
|-
|-
