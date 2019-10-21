By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(38)Write a review
Bic 3 Colour With Hb Pencil
  • A wish come true in this set of an all-in-one ballpoint pen with 3 ink colours, a built-in mechanical pencil plus 12 refill leads
  • Standard blue, black, and red ballpoints plus a medium-hard HB pencil that's soft enough for legible writing - all in a single click
  • Save time and the planet: all 3 pens and the pencil are refillable with a quick change through the front of the barrel
  • Manual delete button: this BIC 4 Colours 3+1HB pen has a clever little pencil eraser in the push button to keep lines flawless
  • Revolutionising the world for 4 Colours pen fans one click at a time. Sometimes you need a ballpoint pen, sometimes you want a pencil. Now you can have it all at your fingertips with BIC 4 Colours 3+1HB pen. It includes the classic blue, black and red ballpoints, but the green pen has been replaced with an all-purpose HB pencil lead. And this set also includes 12 refill leads so it'll last a long time. World-famous for being able to write a line up to 2 km long, the 1.0 mm ballpoints feature the same smooth dependable ink flow you've always loved. The 0.7 mm pencil is perfect for detailed notations and sketches, plus the push button includes a built-in pencil eraser. When the levels start getting low, refilling the ink (ink refills sold separately) and the lead is a cinch. Just unscrew the barrel, pull out the cartridge and push in a new one. A 4-in-1 pen that saves space and time.
  • Your fingers will love the comfortable matt rubber grip for steady control

  • Societe Bic,
  • 14, Rue Jeanne d'Asnières,
  • 92611 Clichy Cedex,
  • France.

  • www.bicworld.com

Amazing!

5 stars

It helps me to write neatly and is awesome if you need a pencil and a pen!

Love the versatility

5 stars

I lent this to my son whilst he was doing his dissertation and only got it back a week ago, and even then I had to fight to get it back!! He loved it for his notes, especially as he could colour code as he went along, without constantly changing pens. And I am happy to get it back so I could get chance to use it myself, so far I love it. Good quality ink and colours, and quite robust. Usually at least one of the pen levers to change colour gets stuck by now - not with this pen. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My boyfriend is happy

5 stars

I gave it test to my boyfriend as he is a big fan of automatic pencils. He now use it all the time at work and cannot say a one bad word about it. I will recommend Bic for anyone in need of good pens or highliters. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous

5 stars

What a fabulous pen and pencil. Love the fact that I just need one pen in my meetings and can still scribble and sketch. Great comfy pen for my hand even with my arthritis in my fingers. A new winner for the classroom. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A pocket best friend

4 stars

I have tried out all the features of this pen/pencil combo and I have to say that once I'd figured out how to fill the pencil and how to have the pen with no pen showing (whilst in my pocket)...I really enjoy using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very Clever

5 stars

This I feel is a great idea,having a pencil included.also liking the coulours.We always need a pencil at some point but having it included in the pen is very clever idea.solved my problems of not having a pencil available and especially handy in school environment. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Little bulcky but useful

4 stars

Amazing product from bic. Felt a little thick to handle at first but I did get used to it after a little use. This product is a fantastic all in one, easy to you and it includes a good amout of lead mines. I like how easy it is to change from pen to pencil but i was disappointed that my black did not work. Other than that little thing this is a great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

All in one

5 stars

I have tested this pen and I believe it is an upgrade to the traditional 4 colour pen ( blue, black, red and green) and it has replaced the green to a pencil function. The pen click easily down and back up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great features with pencil And ink

4 stars

Was a bit sceptical at first as the lead in the pencil wouldn’t come through straight away but eventually it did and it’s a great idea for a pencil and pen with different colours all in one, would definitely recommend if you don’t want to carry more than one item around [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great to use

4 stars

After receiving the product and removing fromn the packaging it took me a moment or two to realise which button to use for the pencil function. Having the pencil function and different coloured inks incorporated into the product makes life a lot easier for me as in my work I switch between a pencil and various pens and I no longer need to do this. The only issue that I had was with the packaging and the instructions to replace the pencil. I couldn't see the picture very clearly on the packaging as it was quite small. The black against the cardboard also made it difficult to see. Overall though I really like this product and am pleased that BIC have produced it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

