Bic 3 Colour With Hb Pencil

Amazing!
It helps me to write neatly and is awesome if you need a pencil and a pen!
Love the versatility
I lent this to my son whilst he was doing his dissertation and only got it back a week ago, and even then I had to fight to get it back!! He loved it for his notes, especially as he could colour code as he went along, without constantly changing pens. And I am happy to get it back so I could get chance to use it myself, so far I love it. Good quality ink and colours, and quite robust. Usually at least one of the pen levers to change colour gets stuck by now - not with this pen. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My boyfriend is happy
I gave it test to my boyfriend as he is a big fan of automatic pencils. He now use it all the time at work and cannot say a one bad word about it. I will recommend Bic for anyone in need of good pens or highliters. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fabulous
What a fabulous pen and pencil. Love the fact that I just need one pen in my meetings and can still scribble and sketch. Great comfy pen for my hand even with my arthritis in my fingers. A new winner for the classroom. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A pocket best friend
I have tried out all the features of this pen/pencil combo and I have to say that once I'd figured out how to fill the pencil and how to have the pen with no pen showing (whilst in my pocket)...I really enjoy using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very Clever
This I feel is a great idea,having a pencil included.also liking the coulours.We always need a pencil at some point but having it included in the pen is very clever idea.solved my problems of not having a pencil available and especially handy in school environment. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Little bulcky but useful
Amazing product from bic. Felt a little thick to handle at first but I did get used to it after a little use. This product is a fantastic all in one, easy to you and it includes a good amout of lead mines. I like how easy it is to change from pen to pencil but i was disappointed that my black did not work. Other than that little thing this is a great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
All in one
I have tested this pen and I believe it is an upgrade to the traditional 4 colour pen ( blue, black, red and green) and it has replaced the green to a pencil function. The pen click easily down and back up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great features with pencil And ink
Was a bit sceptical at first as the lead in the pencil wouldn’t come through straight away but eventually it did and it’s a great idea for a pencil and pen with different colours all in one, would definitely recommend if you don’t want to carry more than one item around [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great to use
After receiving the product and removing fromn the packaging it took me a moment or two to realise which button to use for the pencil function. Having the pencil function and different coloured inks incorporated into the product makes life a lot easier for me as in my work I switch between a pencil and various pens and I no longer need to do this. The only issue that I had was with the packaging and the instructions to replace the pencil. I couldn't see the picture very clearly on the packaging as it was quite small. The black against the cardboard also made it difficult to see. Overall though I really like this product and am pleased that BIC have produced it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]