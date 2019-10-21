Bic 3 Colour With Hb Pencil

Amazing! 5 stars A Tesco Customer21st October 2019 It helps me to write neatly and is awesome if you need a pencil and a pen! Report

Love the versatility 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 20th September 2018 I lent this to my son whilst he was doing his dissertation and only got it back a week ago, and even then I had to fight to get it back!! He loved it for his notes, especially as he could colour code as he went along, without constantly changing pens. And I am happy to get it back so I could get chance to use it myself, so far I love it. Good quality ink and colours, and quite robust. Usually at least one of the pen levers to change colour gets stuck by now - not with this pen. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My boyfriend is happy 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 23rd August 2018 I gave it test to my boyfriend as he is a big fan of automatic pencils. He now use it all the time at work and cannot say a one bad word about it. I will recommend Bic for anyone in need of good pens or highliters. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 10th August 2018 What a fabulous pen and pencil. Love the fact that I just need one pen in my meetings and can still scribble and sketch. Great comfy pen for my hand even with my arthritis in my fingers. A new winner for the classroom. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A pocket best friend 4 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 6th August 2018 I have tried out all the features of this pen/pencil combo and I have to say that once I'd figured out how to fill the pencil and how to have the pen with no pen showing (whilst in my pocket)...I really enjoy using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very Clever 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 1st August 2018 This I feel is a great idea,having a pencil included.also liking the coulours.We always need a pencil at some point but having it included in the pen is very clever idea.solved my problems of not having a pencil available and especially handy in school environment. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Little bulcky but useful 4 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 29th July 2018 Amazing product from bic. Felt a little thick to handle at first but I did get used to it after a little use. This product is a fantastic all in one, easy to you and it includes a good amout of lead mines. I like how easy it is to change from pen to pencil but i was disappointed that my black did not work. Other than that little thing this is a great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

All in one 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 29th July 2018 I have tested this pen and I believe it is an upgrade to the traditional 4 colour pen ( blue, black, red and green) and it has replaced the green to a pencil function. The pen click easily down and back up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great features with pencil And ink 4 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 24th July 2018 Was a bit sceptical at first as the lead in the pencil wouldn’t come through straight away but eventually it did and it’s a great idea for a pencil and pen with different colours all in one, would definitely recommend if you don’t want to carry more than one item around [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]