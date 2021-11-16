We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bic Cristal Pens Multi Colour 20 Pack

Bic Cristal Pens Multi Colour 20 Pack

£6.25

£0.31/each

Bic Cristal Pens Multi Colour 20 Pack4 fashionable colours, 4 standard colours and 2 fluo coloursBigger 1.6mm tip and a line width of 0.6mmA handy durable pack of 20
A BIC Cristal Multicolour Doypack of 20 pens in 8 different hip eye-catching colours and 2 fluorescent colours. A super-hip colourful cocktail to brighten up your notebook. Make a thicker more intense impression with the wide 1.6 mm tip. Writing has never been so full of life and colour. The perfectly round ball in these ballpoint pens delivers flawless ink flow for quick and easy note-taking.
This BIC Cristal Multicolour Doypack of 20 ball pens has 8 vibrant colours and 2 fluorescents - a colourful cocktail for your notesMake a thicker more intense impression with the wide 1.6 mm tip; writing has never been so full of life and colourThe perfectly round ball in these ballpoint pens delivers flawless ink flow for quick and easy note-takingThey feature BIC's legendary hexagonal barrel for simple, functional, iconic design - and maximum efficiencyCaps and tops match the colour of the ink, so you can find the right one in the blink of an eye

