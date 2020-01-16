By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 100% Cotton Deep Fitted White Double

Tesco 100% Cotton Deep Fitted White Double
£ 11.00
Product Description

  • 100% cotton
  • 180-thread count
  • Machine washable
  100% Cotton fitted sheet DB Pale Grey, Purple, Petrol, Light Pink, Fucshia, Duck Egg, Dark Grey, Blue, Black, Mocha, Soft Cream, Latte, White & Flat sheet DB White, Deep Fitted Sheet DB White
  • 100% COTTON

Packed in Pakistan

Preparation and Usage

  • WASH BAFORE USE WASH SIMILAR COLOR TOGETHER COLOR SAFE DETERGENTS RECOMMENDED IRON ON REVERSE FOR A PRISTINE FINISH IF REQUIRED
  • MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE 40 C GENTLE WASH DO NOT BLEACH TUMBLE DRY LOW HEAT IRON WARM DO NOT DRY CLEAN

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

Not “deep” in any way

1 stars

Not “deep” at all!! It’s a battle to get it on my sons mattress without breaking something! And his mattress is only borderline classed as deep. Won’t bother returning as I have washed it (but not tumble dried so won’t have shrunk there) will use on another bed. Nice feel to it though.

Deep fitted shhet

1 stars

Very disappointed, this shrunk the first time I washed it. It wont even fit a standard mattress now not the deep one I bought it for. Very poor quality.

does the job

2 stars

A little disappointed with this fitted sheet, it was much thinner than I was hoping for but probably fair for the price.

Fits really well

5 stars

I always buy these sheets as they fit so well and wash well too. Ideal for our holiday accommodation and at such a good price we can afford to replace regularly.

Great quality for price

5 stars

Nice and thick cotton for price, seem to be washing well so far.

Fits perfectly

5 stars

Always struggled getting the sheet on my mattress. This fits well and is of good quality

Arrived promptly

5 stars

These sheets arrived in store within a few days. They are of good quality and fit a deep mattress very well.

