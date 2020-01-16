Tesco 100% Cotton Deep Fitted White Double

Not “deep” in any way
Not “deep” at all!! It’s a battle to get it on my sons mattress without breaking something! And his mattress is only borderline classed as deep. Won’t bother returning as I have washed it (but not tumble dried so won’t have shrunk there) will use on another bed. Nice feel to it though.
Deep fitted shhet
Very disappointed, this shrunk the first time I washed it. It wont even fit a standard mattress now not the deep one I bought it for. Very poor quality.
does the job
A little disappointed with this fitted sheet, it was much thinner than I was hoping for but probably fair for the price.
Fits really well
I always buy these sheets as they fit so well and wash well too. Ideal for our holiday accommodation and at such a good price we can afford to replace regularly.
Great quality for price
Nice and thick cotton for price, seem to be washing well so far.
Fits perfectly
Always struggled getting the sheet on my mattress. This fits well and is of good quality
Arrived promptly
These sheets arrived in store within a few days. They are of good quality and fit a deep mattress very well.