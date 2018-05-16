Tesco 100% Cotton White King Size

Very comfortable
Very comfortable and a good fit. Value for money. Would buy again.
Value for money.
This fitted sheet is of decent quality, especially considering the relatively cheap price. It will be suitable for most standard king size mattresses, however ours is 30cm deep and the sheet does not quite tuck under the mattress.
white sheet
good quality it is really white and very soft to sleep on
Washes well
Very happy with my purchase from Tesco. A simple white fitted sheet, but it washes well and is perfect to sleep on.