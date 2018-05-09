Tesco 100% Cotton Fitted Sheet White Single

Simple sheet
For money a good sheet. Not luxury but does the job.
Excellent product
Good price and free delivery. Good quality sheets, wash very well. Very pleased with purchase.
Perfect
Great for my sons bed,perfect fit. Quality material
Good quality
Good quality sheets at a good price
Good value
Bought for my sons bed needed a a few extra sheets during the bed wetting stage. Arrived the next day using Tesco Click and Collect. This sheet washes well keeping it colour and shape. Good quality and price.
Soft and comfortable
Nice texture, really soft, easy to put on and wash
Lovely sheets
I brought two of these sheets they fitted lovely don’t come of when you move around and are very comfortable they also wash up great too I will definitely be buying more for all the beds.