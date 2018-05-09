By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 100% Cotton Fitted Sheet White Single

  • 100% cotton
  • 180-thread count
  • Machine washable
  • T 180 100% Cotton fitted sheet SB Pale Grey, Purple, Petrol, Light Pink, Fucshia, Duck Egg, Dark Grey, Blue, Black, Mocha, Soft Cream, Latte, White & Flat sheet SB White, Deep Fitted Sheet SB White
  • 100% COTTON

Packed in Pakistan

  • WASH BAFORE USE WASH SIMILAR COLOR TOGETHER COLOR SAFE DETERGENTS RECOMMENDED IRON ON REVERSE FOR A PRISTINE FINISH IF REQUIRED
  • MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE 40 C GENTLE WASH DO NOT BLEACH TUMBLE DRY LOW HEAT IRON WARM DO NOT DRY CLEAN

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Simple sheet

For money a good sheet. Not luxury but does the job.

Excellent product

Good price and free delivery. Good quality sheets, wash very well. Very pleased with purchase.

Perfect

Great for my sons bed,perfect fit. Quality material

Good quality

Good quality sheets at a good price Good quality sheets at a good price

Good value

Bought for my sons bed needed a a few extra sheets during the bed wetting stage. Arrived the next day using Tesco Click and Collect. This sheet washes well keeping it colour and shape. Good quality and price.

Soft and comfortable

Nice texture, really soft, easy to put on and wash

Lovely sheets

I brought two of these sheets they fitted lovely don’t come of when you move around and are very comfortable they also wash up great too I will definitely be buying more for all the beds.

