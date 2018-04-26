Tesco Fitted Sheet Grey Double

Great quality
Brought two of these, but forgot to order the deep version for our fat mattress, turns out it's a perfect fit and doesn't slip off the mattress at all. Feels very soft and comfortable, great bargain on price, very happy with this purchase!
Really nice fit
Been washed, used, washed again.... great fit, lovely and soft.... nice colour that so far hasn’t faded....
Durable sheets!
Very quality and durable. Material also feels good!!!
Perfect
Was not expecting much for the price but they are great value for money and good quality.
Fitted sheet
I bought this about a month ago, it's a perfect fit, and washes lovely
Fits perfectly and feels great
I bought one of these after replacing my previous one which lasted over six months. The colour doesn't fade, it's very soft and fits perfectly.
Nice and deep
Good colour for a boy, very pleased with this sheet
Lovely sheet
Bought last week fits perfectly, lovely fitted sheet
Great quality
I bought this item a month ago and it's quality is excellent and has not gone bobble In the wash like other brands I have bought
Good value
Washes well . good quality for the price. I liked the colour goes with my black duvet set.