By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fitted Sheet Grey Double

5(11)Write a review
Tesco Fitted Sheet Grey Double
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Product Description

  • Double fitted sheet
  • Combines the comfort of cotton with the easy care of polyester
  • Machine washable
  • Tesco 68 pc Fitted Sheet Double Teal, White, Grey, Cream, Navy, Red, Mocha, Black
  • 52% POLYESTER 48% COTTON

Information

Produce of

Packed in Pakistan

Preparation and Usage

  • WASH BAFORE USE WASH SIMILAR COLOR TOGETHER COLOR SAFE DETERGENTS RECOMMENDED IRON ON REVERSE FOR A PRISTINE FINISH IF REQUIRED
  • MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE 40 C GENTLE WASH DO NOT BLEACH TUMBLE DRY LOW HEAT IRON WARM DO NOT DRY CLEAN

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

11 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Great quality

5 stars

Brought two of these, but forgot to order the deep version for our fat mattress, turns out it's a perfect fit and doesn't slip off the mattress at all. Feels very soft and comfortable, great bargain on price, very happy with this purchase!

Really nice fit

5 stars

Been washed, used, washed again.... great fit, lovely and soft.... nice colour that so far hasn’t faded....

Durable sheets!

5 stars

Very quality and durable. Material also feels good!!!

Perfect

5 stars

Was not expecting much for the price but they are great value for money and good quality.

Fitted sheet

5 stars

I bought this about a month ago, it's a perfect fit, and washes lovely

Fits perfectly and feels great

5 stars

I bought one of these after replacing my previous one which lasted over six months. The colour doesn't fade, it's very soft and fits perfectly.

Nice and deep

5 stars

Good colour for a boy, very pleased with this sheet

Lovely sheet

4 stars

Bought last week fits perfectly, lovely fitted sheet

Great quality

5 stars

I bought this item a month ago and it's quality is excellent and has not gone bobble In the wash like other brands I have bought

Good value

5 stars

Washes well . good quality for the price. I liked the colour goes with my black duvet set.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco 100% Cotton Pale Grey Pillowcase Pair

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Tesco Black Reversible Duvet Set Double

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Tesco Charcoal Dotty Duvet Set Double

£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Tesco Black Stripe Duvet Set Double

£ 12.00
£12.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here