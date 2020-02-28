By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 100% Cotton Pale Grey Pillowcase Pair

Tesco 100% Cotton Pale Grey Pillowcase Pair
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • Set of 2 housewife pillowcases
  • Made from 100% cotton
  • Machine washable at 40°C
  • T 180 100% HW Pillowcase Pale Grey, Purple, Petrol, Light Pink, Fucshia, Duck Egg, Dark Grey, Blue, Black, Mocha, Soft Cream, Latte, White & Oxford Pillowcase White
  • 100% COTTON
  • Tesco 100% Cotton Pale Grey Housewife Pillowcase Pair
  • 2 Standard Pillowcases 50cm x 75cm approx
  • Material Content: 100% Cotton

Information

Produce of

Packed in Pakistan

Preparation and Usage

  • WASH BAFORE USE WASH SIMILAR COLOR TOGETHER COLOR SAFE DETERGENTS RECOMMENDED IRON ON REVERSE FOR A PRISTINE FINISH IF REQUIRED
  • MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE 40 C GENTLE WASH DO NOT BLEACH TUMBLE DRY LOW HEAT IRON WARM DO NOT DRY CLEAN

Warnings

  • WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 x Pillowcase

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.

9 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Bad sewing

2 stars

If I had known they were sewn so badly that you can't iron them, I would have bought a flat sheet and sewn some myself. After all, how difficult is it to cut and sew in a straight line? However, you only notice after washing, at which point you can't return them.

Pink pillow cases

1 stars

JUST BOUGHT THESE, IN PINK HAVE WASHED THEM ONCE WHAT A LOAD OF RUBBISH, THEY CREASED SO MUCH AFTER WASHING ALSO ONE SEAM WAS COMING APART

Pillow covers

1 stars

Really disappointed terrible cotton don’t buy. Really disappointed terrible cotton

Great quality, great price

5 stars

These pillowcases are cheap but of a nice quality. The colour is exactly as shown in the picture and I’d definitely buy them again!

Just what I wanted!

5 stars

I bomrought this for my spare room and it’s great! Washes really well and the colour is exactly what I wanted.

Great product

5 stars

I purchased this and as usual great product. Blends in well

Great value pillow cases

5 stars

Bought these for my teenage son, great value, wash up great and in a lovely shade of mid grey

Lovely and soft

5 stars

Nice pillow cases, look great on the spare bed and are lovely and soft

Versatile colour

5 stars

These pillow cases are good value for money and mix well with various colours - very happy with my purchase.

