Tesco 100% Cotton White Pillowcase Pair

Disappointing
Bought these previously just because they are 100% cotton, and not scratchy like the polyester blend ones. I liked them, they laundered well and came up soft. But when I ordered them again, what has been delivered is Easy Care 52% polyester and 48% cotton. I'm returning these. I don't mind substitutions as long as they are the same thing. There ARE other 100% cotton pillowcases on the shelves, substituting with one of them would have been acceptable. But if I had wanted polyester pillowcases I would have ordered them.
Simple white cotton pillow cases
These are nice white cotton soft pillowcases. They are exactly what they say.
Great value
I needed to replace some pillow cases for our spare bedroom and didn’t want to spend a lot so when I saw these on line, I ordered them expecting that they would be a bit thin but ok for occasional use. I was very pleasantly surprised to find that they seem to be good quality for an amazing price. Haven’t washed yet so hoping that won’t be an issue.