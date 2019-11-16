Tesco 100% Cotton White Pillowcase Pair

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Set of 2 housewife pillowcases
  • Made from 100% cotton
  • Machine washable at 40°C
  T 180 100% HW Pillowcase Pale Grey, Purple, Petrol, Light Pink, Fucshia, Duck Egg, Dark Grey, Blue, Black, Mocha, Soft Cream, Latte, White & Oxford Pillowcase White
  • 100% COTTON
  Tesco 100% Cotton White Housewife Pillowcase Pair
  • 2 Standard Pillowcases 50cm x 75cm approx
  • Material Content: 100% Cotton

Packed in Pakistan

Preparation and Usage

  • WASH BAFORE USE WASH SIMILAR COLOR TOGETHER COLOR SAFE DETERGENTS RECOMMENDED IRON ON REVERSE FOR A PRISTINE FINISH IF REQUIRED
  • MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE 40 C GENTLE WASH DO NOT BLEACH TUMBLE DRY LOW HEAT IRON WARM DO NOT DRY CLEAN

  • WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

2 x Pillowcase

Disappointing

Bought these previously just because they are 100% cotton, and not scratchy like the polyester blend ones. I liked them, they laundered well and came up soft. But when I ordered them again, what has been delivered is Easy Care 52% polyester and 48% cotton. I'm returning these. I don't mind substitutions as long as they are the same thing. There ARE other 100% cotton pillowcases on the shelves, substituting with one of them would have been acceptable. But if I had wanted polyester pillowcases I would have ordered them.

Simple white cotton pillow cases

These are nice white cotton soft pillowcases. They are exactly what they say.

Great value

I needed to replace some pillow cases for our spare bedroom and didn’t want to spend a lot so when I saw these on line, I ordered them expecting that they would be a bit thin but ok for occasional use. I was very pleasantly surprised to find that they seem to be good quality for an amazing price. Haven’t washed yet so hoping that won’t be an issue.

