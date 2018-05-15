Tesco 100% Cotton Flat White Single

Fab for the price
Very good value and delivered fast to local store. Pleased.
great fit
I bought this for my elderly parents and are happy with the quality
very soft and white and the perfect size
I bought two sheets and am really pleased. I would not buy them from anyone else
Excellent quality
Good quality, value for money purchase that does exactly what you want from sheets.
Great value for money
Exactly what it says. Fits fine and looks good. Wash well.
Good value for money
As always a good product washes well and generous size .