Tesco Mango & Chilli Salad Dressing 250Ml

Simply stunning
Had this with prawns, maryrose sauce, avocado and a side of watercress and it was gorgeous. Just enough heat to know it's there with a lovely subtle sweetness. Had similar in restaurants but can now create my own dishes with this. Highly recommended and deserves 5 stars
Lovely flavour
Shall buy it again
So good
I brought a few of the Tesco salad dressing. And this has got to be one of my favorite.
Sweet salad dressing with just a little kick of chilli
Love this over prawn salad or with Salmon makes a change from sea food sauce and not too spicy
The best dressing ever.
Delicious. Our absolutely favorite dressing.