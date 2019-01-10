By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mango & Chilli Salad Dressing 250Ml

Tesco Mango & Chilli Salad Dressing 250Ml
£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml
One tablespoon (15ml)
  • Energy138kJ 33kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 922kJ / 223kcal

Product Description

  • Mango and chilli dressing.
  • Alphonso mango
  • Indian mango balanced with red chilli for a warming flavour
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Alphonso Mango Purée (13%), White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Red Chilli Purée (1%), Thickener (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Warnings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy922kJ / 223kcal138kJ / 33kcal
Fat19.3g2.9g
Saturates2.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate11.3g1.7g
Sugars10.1g1.5g
Fibre1.5g0.2g
Protein0.2g0.0g
Salt1.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Simply stunning

5 stars

Had this with prawns, maryrose sauce, avocado and a side of watercress and it was gorgeous. Just enough heat to know it's there with a lovely subtle sweetness. Had similar in restaurants but can now create my own dishes with this. Highly recommended and deserves 5 stars

Lovely flavour

5 stars

Shall buy it again

So good

5 stars

I brought a few of the Tesco salad dressing. And this has got to be one of my favorite.

Sweet salad dressing with just a little kick of chilli

4 stars

Love this over prawn salad or with Salmon makes a change from sea food sauce and not too spicy

The best dressing ever.

5 stars

Delicious. Our absolutely favorite dressing.

