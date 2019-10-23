By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Aero Sharing Bar Peppermint 100G

5(1)Write a review
Aero Sharing Bar Peppermint 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
Each 4 pieces** contain
  • Energy325kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2246kJ

Product Description

  • Smooth milk chocolate filled with peppermint flavoured bubbles.
  • AERO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Visit https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate or http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information
  • Aero® is the bubbly chocolate bar made purely from milk chocolate - and it's perfect for sharing. What makes Aero® so deliciously special? With every bite, the chocolate bubbles inside the smooth chocolate shell will melt effortlessly in your mouth!
  • This sharing bar is made of nothing but our famous bubbly chocolate. Enjoy every bubbly piece together when you spend time with the family, or indulge with friends when you're catching up. Break a piece off and feel it melt on your tongue as every single bubble is released, and revel in the pleasure of smooth milk chocolate.
  • This much-loved chocolate is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades. Aero® was first launched in 1935 in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we've been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, such as Aero® Bubbles, the perfect way to spread the bubbly joy. With new flavours such as orange joining the range, there's an Aero® for everyone.
  • When it's time for a treat, pick up an Aero® and feel the bubbles melt™.
  • Have you tried Aero® Peppermint Bubbles? They're deliciously minty little balls of smooth milk chocolate, with a bubbly, peppermint-flavoured centre. These little delights are perfect to share with friends and family.
  • Share moments of bubbly pleasure with friends and family
  • A large bar of our bubbly milk chocolate in a smooth chocolate shell
  • Our iconic, effortless, melt-in-the-mouth aerated chocolate
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel/ Palm/Sal/ Shea, Sunflower), Dried Whole Milk, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Colours (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Curcumin), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see under fin seal

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 4 Pieces = 1 serving

Number of uses

Contains 7 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • www.aerochocolate.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy 2246kJ325kJ8400kJ
-537kcal78kcal2000kcal4%
Fat30.0g4.4g70g6%
of which: saturates17.8g2.6g20g13%
Carbohydrate61.0g8.8g260g3%
of which: sugars60.4g8.8g90g10%
Fibre1.0g0.1g--
Protein5.1g0.7g50g1%
Salt0.23g0.03g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**4 pieces----
Contains 7 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Minty and chocolatey

5 stars

Minty and chocolatey

Helpful little swaps

Cadbury Joyfills Chocolate Creme 90G

£ 1.00
£1.12/100g

Offer

Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% Less Sugar 85G

£ 1.00
£1.18/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here