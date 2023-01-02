We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Lindt Lindor Orange Treat Bar 38G

5(1)Write a review
Lindt Lindor Orange Treat Bar 38G
£0.85
£2.24/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with a smooth melting orange filling (40%)
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • Pack size: 38G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Orange Oil (0.1%), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min.

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli GMBH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middx,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middx,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

38g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2541 kJ / 612 kcal
Fat 45g
- of which saturates 34g
Carbohydrate 45g
- of which sugars 44g
Protein 5.4g
Salt 0.13g
View all Single Chocolate Bars & Sweets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Silky as it melts

5 stars

Texture , flavour .. melts in the mouth perfect

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here