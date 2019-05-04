Johnson Raid Moth Paper 12 Pack

View more safety information
Warning 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthyl)ethan-1-one, transfluthrin 0.27%(0.27g/100g) Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice/ attention. IF IN EYES: rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: get medical advice/ attention. Wear protective gloves. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Keep away from naked flames. Use only as directed. FOR INDOOR USE ONLY. DO NOT exceed the use of one unit per 0.5m3. Store away from food, beverages and pet food. DO NOT CONTAMINATE FOODSTUFFS, EATING UTENSILS OR FOOD CONTACT SURFACES. DO NOT USE in larders or food cupboards. WASH HANDS AND EXPOSED SKIN before meals and after use. Use only in positions inaccessible to children and animals. Do not touch card. KEEP IN A SAFE PLACE. This material and its container must be disposed of in a safe way. HAZARDOUS TO BEES. Contains citronellol, 3-p-cumenyl-2-methylpropionaldehyde, cinnamyl alcohol, 4-tert-butylcydohexyl acetate, (Z)-3-hexenyl salicylate, 2,4-dimethylcydohex-3-ene-1-carbaldehyde, eugenol, geranyl acetate, 3-phenylbutyraldehyde, alpha-hexylcinnamaldehyde. May produce an allergic reaction.