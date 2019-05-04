By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Johnson Raid Moth Paper 12 Pack

image 1 of Johnson Raid Moth Paper 12 Pack
  • Defend your clothes from moths with Raid Moth Paper Floral Scent. Moths can wreak havoc in your drawers and wardrobes by putting holes in your clothes. The active ingredients in Raid Moth Paper provide effective anti-moth protection for up to three months by killing adult moths and their larvae. Our product has been specially designed to not stain delicate fabrics such as cashmere and silk. It also releases a pleasant floral aroma, ensuring that your fabrics are not only protected but smell great too.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

  • Protects the clothes you love
  • Kills adult moths and their larvae
  • Approved by Woolmark Apparel Care 0063
  • Works for up to 3 months

  • INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE
  • Remove the product from the package, separate units and place the product in drawers and wardrobes. For optimum protection against clothes-moths use 1-2 units for drawers and 2-4 units for wardrobes. Dosage: two units per m3 space. Place 1-2 sheet per drawer. Hang 2 sheets in a single door wardrobe, 4 in a double door wardrobe, etc. In wardrobes use the convenient hole to place the product on your clothes hangers or simply position the product in your drawers or shelves. For best results, replace every 3 months.

  • Warning
  • 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthyl)ethan-1-one, transfluthrin 0.27%(0.27g/100g)
  • Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice/ attention. IF IN EYES: rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: get medical advice/ attention. Wear protective gloves. Wash hands thoroughly after handling.
  • Keep away from naked flames. Use only as directed. FOR INDOOR USE ONLY. DO NOT exceed the use of one unit per 0.5m3. Store away from food, beverages and pet food. DO NOT CONTAMINATE FOODSTUFFS, EATING UTENSILS OR FOOD CONTACT SURFACES. DO NOT USE in larders or food cupboards. WASH HANDS AND EXPOSED SKIN before meals and after use. Use only in positions inaccessible to children and animals. Do not touch card. KEEP IN A SAFE PLACE. This material and its container must be disposed of in a safe way. HAZARDOUS TO BEES.
  • Contains citronellol, 3-p-cumenyl-2-methylpropionaldehyde, cinnamyl alcohol, 4-tert-butylcydohexyl acetate, (Z)-3-hexenyl salicylate, 2,4-dimethylcydohex-3-ene-1-carbaldehyde, eugenol, geranyl acetate, 3-phenylbutyraldehyde, alpha-hexylcinnamaldehyde.
  • May produce an allergic reaction.

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  • 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.scjohnson.com
  • www.scjproducts.info

12 x Sheets

Works well

I am always on the lookout for moth killer products and have tried and (still) use many. This is quite effective and kills moths very quickly - I put these in my wardrobe and noticed dead moths around not long after. I still see moths around the house, but only dead ones in the wardrobe. I feel confident to hang my everyday woolens, but I still bag my good ones just to be on the safe side. The downside is that they have a strong “perfumed” smell which is a bit overpowering when they are first out of the packet, this fades though.

