Safe And Sound Flight Socks

Product Description
- Flight Socks
- Safe & Sound Flight Socks are designed to help prevent Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) by helping to improve blood flow, they can also help relieve leg discomfort and swollen ankles. These flight socks are to be used in place of normal socks throughout your flight. Always use both socks and ensure they are pulled up to just below the knee.
- Size: Ankle girth: 24cm - one size fits all
- These flight socks offer Firm Support with a Compression value of 10 mmHg.
- Conform to BS 7563:1999
- Fibre Content: 95% Nylon, 5% Spandex
- Airport friendly
Information
Produce of
Made in: PRC
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use
- 1. Roll socks down to the toe
- 2. Ease socks over your toes, then slowly pull to the heel
- 3. Smooth socks over the heel and roll up over calf, to just below the knee
- Care instructions
- Hand wash only
- Hand wash at 40°C and dry flat
- Please retain the information on this pack for future reference
Warnings
- Caution
- If you suffer from or have previous history of any of the following conditions, please consult a healthcare professional about the suitability of this product:
- Heart or Circulatory problems
- Arterial or venous problems
- Diabetes, phlebitis or have severe varicose veins
- Or if you:
- Are pregnant
- Have recently undergone surgery
- Are already using prescribed compression hosiery
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Paul Murray Plc,
- Wide Lane,
- Southampton,
- SO18 2FA,
- UK.
Return to
- Paul Murray Plc,
- Wide Lane,
- Southampton,
- SO18 2FA,
- UK.
- www.murrayshealthandbeauty.com
Safety information
