Canon Cl-546 Xl Colours Printer Ink

Product Description
- Genuine Canon Ink
- Prints are clear, sharp and superb quality.
- Colour
- - Colour: Tri-colour
- - Capacity: 13ml
- - Compatibility: Canon PIXMA iP2850, PIXMA MG2450, PIXMA MG2550, PIXMA MG2950, PIXMA MX495, PIXMA MG3050, PIXMA MG3051, PIXMA MG3052, PIXMA MG3053, PIXMA MG2550S, PIXMA MG2555S, PIXMA TS3150, PIXMA TS3151, PIXMA TS305, PIXMA TS205, PIXMA TR4550, PIXMA TR4551, PIXMA TS3350, PIXMA TS3351, PIXMA TS3352, PIXMA TS3355
- The colour ink is used for printing colour documents on plain paper and ensures vibrant colours with great longevity. This XL ink tank allows you to print up to 300 pages of A4 documents at ISO/IEC 24711† standard.
