Tesco Sundried Tomatoes 225G

Tesco Sundried Tomatoes 225G
£ 2.50
£1.12/100g

1/5 of a pack (45g)
  • Energy708kJ 172kcal
    9%
  • Fat16.0g
    23%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1574kJ / 381kcal

Product Description

  • Partially reconstituted sundried tomatoes marinated in garlic, herbs and oil.
  • Rich & Sweet Tomatoes sun dried and marinated in garlic and herbs
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Partially Reconstituted Sundried Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Semi Dried Tomato, Garlic, Rosemary, Salt, Oregano, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Partially Reconstituted Sundried Tomatoes contain: Tomato, Water, Salt, White Wine Vinegar.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

225g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1574kJ / 381kcal708kJ / 172kcal
Fat35.5g16.0g
Saturates3.2g1.4g
Carbohydrate10.2g4.6g
Sugars6.4g2.9g
Fibre4.6g2.0g
Protein3.0g1.3g
Salt1.9g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty

