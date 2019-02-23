Tesco Feta And Herb Spinach Pastries 130G

So good!
So good. We love them cold or heated in the sandwich press.
Unpleasant since recipe changed earlier this year.
I used to really like these and bought them quite often but the recipe changed earlier this year and I find the taste and texture of the filling unpleasant now. I thought I’d got a faulty batch at first but the ingredients have changed- there’s less parsley, more mint and they’ve added oregano which has a twiggy texture and unpleasant taste in this combination. I don’t buy Tesco’s ones now but some other shops do something similar to how they used to be.
Nice, but no great flavour,needs more herbs to stand out.
Bland and tasteless
Unbelievably bland, if it didn't say there were feta and herbs in it you would never know as all you can taste is pastry. The only positive is that they crisp up nicely in the oven.