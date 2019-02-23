By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Feta And Herb Spinach Pastries 130G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Feta And Herb Spinach Pastries 130G
£ 2.50
£1.93/100g

½ of a pack
  • Energy741kJ 177kcal
    9%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1140kJ / 273kcal

Product Description

  • Herb flecked pastries filled with spinach, full fat soft cheese and feta cheese.
  • Rich & Creamy Herby samosa pastry hand filled with spinach and cheese
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Spinach (18%), Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Oregano, Garlic Purée, Mint, Cornflour, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Dextrose, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 6-8 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 6-8 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Eat hot or cold.
  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

130g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (65g)
Energy1140kJ / 273kcal741kJ / 177kcal
Fat15.9g10.4g
Saturates4.6g3.0g
Carbohydrate23.3g15.1g
Sugars2.3g1.5g
Fibre2.2g1.4g
Protein8.1g5.2g
Salt0.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

So good!

5 stars

So good. We love them cold or heated in the sandwich press.

Unpleasant since recipe changed earlier this year.

2 stars

I used to really like these and bought them quite often but the recipe changed earlier this year and I find the taste and texture of the filling unpleasant now. I thought I’d got a faulty batch at first but the ingredients have changed- there’s less parsley, more mint and they’ve added oregano which has a twiggy texture and unpleasant taste in this combination. I don’t buy Tesco’s ones now but some other shops do something similar to how they used to be.

Nice, but no great flavour,needs more herbs to sta

3 stars

Nice, but no great flavour,needs more herbs to stand out.

Bland and tasteless

1 stars

Unbelievably bland, if it didn't say there were feta and herbs in it you would never know as all you can taste is pastry. The only positive is that they crisp up nicely in the oven.

