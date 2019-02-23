Tesco Falafel 152G

Horrible
Horrible. Weird flavour. Sorry, went in the bin. Yuck
Poor substitute for the real thing
Filling very bland and lemony with not enough bite. will not purchase again.
It's ok but a bit burned
Gross
I am far from being a picky eater, but I was unable to eat this. Buy the Cauldron Falafel instead which is half the price and tastes like food.
Dry and hard to eat
Awful
Not quite sure why Tescos keep knocking out such low quality own brand products & I bought these by mistake. Sure enough I may have been better off eating the packing they came in !
No flavour at all. Avoid.
Really disappointing. No flavour whatsoever, none. They are extremely expensive for what the are (you can buy Findus frozen falafel in Sweden for less than half the price of these, and which taste almost as good as the real thing). If you have ever tasted real falafel you will be extremely disappointed with these. Avoid.