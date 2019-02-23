By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Falafel 152G

1.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Falafel 152G
£ 2.50
£1.65/100g

Offer

2 falafels
  • Energy390kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1115kJ / 268kcal

Product Description

  • Falafels made with onion, chickpeas, broad beans, herbs and spices.
  • Pack size: 152g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion, Chickpeas (21%), Broad Beans (18%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Parsley, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Coriander Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Salt, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Ground Black Pepper.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 7-9 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 7-9 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

152g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 falafels (35g**)
Energy1115kJ / 268kcal390kJ / 94kcal
Fat15.2g5.3g
Saturates1.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate21.3g7.5g
Sugars2.8g1.0g
Fibre7.0g2.5g
Protein7.9g2.8g
Salt0.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 4 servings.--
** When heated according to instructions 152g typically weighs 140g.--

7 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Horrible

1 stars

Horrible. Weird flavour. Sorry, went in the bin. Yuck

Poor substitute for the real thing

2 stars

Filling very bland and lemony with not enough bite. will not purchase again.

It's ok but a bit burned

3 stars

It's ok but a bit burned

Gross

1 stars

I am far from being a picky eater, but I was unable to eat this. Buy the Cauldron Falafel instead which is half the price and tastes like food.

Dry and hard to eat

1 stars

Dry and hard to eat

Awful

1 stars

Not quite sure why Tescos keep knocking out such low quality own brand products & I bought these by mistake. Sure enough I may have been better off eating the packing they came in !

No flavour at all. Avoid.

1 stars

Really disappointing. No flavour whatsoever, none. They are extremely expensive for what the are (you can buy Findus frozen falafel in Sweden for less than half the price of these, and which taste almost as good as the real thing). If you have ever tasted real falafel you will be extremely disappointed with these. Avoid.

