Yankee Large Jar Cherry Vanilla

Disappointed. Very weak when lit.
I'm surprisingly disappointed with this candle. I love candles and I love cherry scented candles. Infact, when I smelt this in the shop I thought it would be one of my favourites and I regretted not buying more. It smells nice up close, unburned. When I've lit mine, I get no smell from it whatsoever. Maybe I've got the dud of the batch, I'm not sure, but it wasn't what I'd hoped.
Smells great and lasts for agrs
Really nice strong smell and lasts even after you put it out
Yankee are the best
Yankee are the best candles, cleaner and best burner. The Home Inspiration are the cheaper version, but I think as good.
lovely fragrance
You really cannot go wrong with Yankee candles but I do have to say the fragrance is not as long lasting as the old style. I had a Gingerbread Yankee purchased in late 2000 and it still smelled great in 2014. These new ones if you leave the lid off and just burn them in 4 hour intervals you notice the smell fades off by the fourth burn or so. Saying that I still like them over other brands and at Tesco prices. The really weird thing is you try getting rid of the odour from the jar when finished.
Yankee Candles
Great value for the price compared to other places that sell the same sizeffect candles.