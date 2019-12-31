By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Chicken Seasoning Paprika & Onion 50G

Schwartz Chicken Seasoning Paprika & Onion 50G
£ 1.60
£0.32/10g

Product Description

  • Paprika & Onion Chicken Seasoning
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Our Chicken Seasoning is expertly blended with paprika, onion and parsley to give you delicious chicken full of flavour.
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Paprika (37%), Salt, Onion Granules (16%), Flavourings (contains Barley, Wheat), Parsley (2%), Maltodextrin, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Dried Lemon Juice Concentrate, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Thyme, Sage

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • 2 tsp = 2 servings. Shake well before use.
  • Top Tips... Sprinkle over roast chicken, chicken thighs, drumsticks or wings before cooking.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquires@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 975kJ/233kcal
Fat - Total5.4g
Fat - Saturated1.0g
Carbohydrate 22.6g
- Sugars 5.3g
Protein 8.2g
Salt 35.28g

