Heinz Tom Ketchup Less Salt & Sugar 665G

Heinz is number one
There is only one ketchup and it’s Heinz
Lovely
Tastes no different to normal ketchup. Made the switch to reduce salt and sugar easier. Excellent quality as usual feom Heinz
worth the extra cost against cheaper brands
loses nothing taste wise for being low salt and sugar .well worth the little extra against cheaper brands
The Best
Best ketchup on the market. Tasty on fry-ups and in sandwiches.
Nothing else compares to heinz
Nothing else compares to heinz
Not bad
I think it’s ok but say that the Normal one better
Always The Best
Always The Best
Exceptional less sugar and salt option
I was really surprised by this less sugar and salt version, I honestly was, no funny taste at all. I had to do a taste test with the normal Heinz ketchup because I couldn't tell if it tasted different or not. Trying them at the same time there IS a difference, but it's too hard to put into words - maybe that the less sugar version is like a very good recreation of the original, but could never BE the original. Personally, I think this is so good I will never bother buying the full sugar version again.