Heinz Tom Ketchup Less Salt & Sugar 665G

5(8)Write a review
image 1 of Heinz Tom Ketchup Less Salt & Sugar 665G
Product Description

  • Tomato Ketchup with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • Check out our tomato ketchup recipes at Heinz.co.uk
  • Try No Added Sugar & Salt or Organic Tomato Ketchup - all with the irresistible Heinz taste you know and love!
  • Our Heinz Tomato Ketchup has been a staple at mealtimes since 1886. It's the unmistakable taste of our sun-ripened tomatoes, along with our passion and knowledge that gives our recipe its unique flavour - the irrisitible rich thick taste of Heinz you know and love. Grown not made, our tomato ketchup goes perfectly with just about anything. Now enjoy the irresistible taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup with 50% Less Sugar & 50% Less Salt - a healthier alternative for those looking to reduce sugar & salt from the foods they eat. Sweetened from a natural source, and with absolutely no artificial colours, flavours, preservatives or thickeners, no other ketchup tastes quite like it.
  • Contains 50% less sugar and 50% less salt than regular Heinz Tomato Ketchup
  • Sweetener from natural source
  • Perfect with a burger & chips or even a flame grilled chicken breast & side salad
  • Absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 665G

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (174g per 100g Tomato Ketchup), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spice and Herb Extracts (contain Celery), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Spice

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

After opening keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Before use, open cap and remove foil.
  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 44

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

665g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (15 g)
Energy 271 kJ41 kJ
-64 kcal10 kcal
Fat 0.1g0g
-of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 12g1.8g
-of which sugars 11g1.7g
Protein 1.4g0.2g
Salt 0.90g0.14g
View all Tomato Ketchup

8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Heinz is number one

5 stars

There is only one ketchup and it’s Heinz

Lovely

5 stars

Tastes no different to normal ketchup. Made the switch to reduce salt and sugar easier. Excellent quality as usual feom Heinz

worth the extra cost against cheaper brands

5 stars

loses nothing taste wise for being low salt and sugar .well worth the little extra against cheaper brands

The Best

5 stars

Best ketchup on the market. Tasty on fry-ups and in sandwiches.

Nothing else compares to heinz

5 stars

Nothing else compares to heinz

Not bad

5 stars

I think it’s ok but say that the Normal one better

Always The Best

5 stars

Always The Best

Exceptional less sugar and salt option

5 stars

I was really surprised by this less sugar and salt version, I honestly was, no funny taste at all. I had to do a taste test with the normal Heinz ketchup because I couldn't tell if it tasted different or not. Trying them at the same time there IS a difference, but it's too hard to put into words - maybe that the less sugar version is like a very good recreation of the original, but could never BE the original. Personally, I think this is so good I will never bother buying the full sugar version again.

