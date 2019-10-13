Tesco Spiced Berries & Apple Filled Candle

Disappointed
I agree with the other reviewers. This candle has no smell at all. I suppose the price should have warned me.
Absolutely no smell .. guess you get what you pay for ! Glade don't seem to have their candles the same otherwuse would bought glade ! Sorry Tesco these are a total waste of money!
Poor scent throw
This candle burnt down very evenly, but unfortunately that's the only good thing I can say about it. It had no smell when lit at all, unless you basically stuck your nose right in it, and even then it was incredibly subtle. Not worth the money